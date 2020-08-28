SI.com
Chase Smith, SI All-American Candidate, Commits to UM; Likely to Play Striker or LB

Marcus Benjamin

The year 2020 has not been kind to most, but to Miami Hurricanes recruiting it’s felt like Christmas. That feeling of opening presents continues for the Hurricanes as athlete Chase Smith from Palm Bay (Fl.) Bayside committed to the Hurricanes Thursday via social media. The commitment solidifies the class as one of the nation’s best for the 2021 cycle.

Smith (6-4, 190) is a legacy prospect that made the pledge via social media Thursday night. He’s the son of former Hurricanes tight end Willie Smith who was an All-American in 1985.

It's worth noting that Chase Smith picked the Hurricanes over quality programs such as Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Florida State.

Chase Smith played both offense and defense at a high level but really excels as an edge/outside linebacker and will fit perfectly in Miami coach Manny Diaz’s striker position. The SI All-American candidate will join similarly-talented defenders such as Miami Columbus defensive end Jabari Ishmael and Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes linebacker Thomas Davis in a 2021 class that will potentially fly around the football on Saturdays.

Chase Smith is the Hurricanes’ 12th commitment since April as Miami continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail with its 22nd commitment of the 2021 class.

Since July, the Hurricanes have gained seven high profile commitments, including Chase Smith, that were courted by SEC schools:

Plantation (Fl.) American Heritage safety James Williams (Georgia in top two with Miami before commitment to Miami)

Miami Palmetto defensive tackle Leonard Taylor (Florida in top two with Miami before committing to Miami)

Miami Northwestern safety Kamren Kinchens (offered by Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M)

Miami Palmetto wide receiver Brashard Smith (previously committed to Florida)

Ishmael (offered by Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss)

Davis (previously committed to Mississippi State)

