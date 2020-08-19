Miami coach Manny Diaz has given his players a mission – lead your fellow students, and report on your fellow students.

“We’re trying to be the leaders of wearing masks on campus,” Diaz said. “I’m having my guys take pictures of people that don’t wear masks and send them to us.”

Give Diaz credit for giving a fully committed, genuinely spirited effort in keeping his players safe from COVID-19 and playing in the fall.

It should be noted University of Miami policy says "Masks or face coverings will be required in public areas or when six feet of separation between individuals cannot be guaranteed" so it isn't as though Diaz is authorizing a vigilante group.

But Diaz is taking an interesting approach to a serious topic.

Diaz thinks it’s unrealistic for college players to live in a bubble, such as NBA players. But he thinks the COVID-19 threat is “controllable” among players if they take steps to be careful.

Diaz and UM president Dr. Julio Frenk have said the football program hasn’t had any new positive tests since mid-June and they think that’s because the players are aware of their surroundings and handle themselves in a cautious, responsible manner.

“Is there uncertainty? Yes, we tell them that,” Diaz said on Aug. 11. “But, look, we have the ability to control it. That’s the trick. This is not a random thing. We can do our part, which they have done since June 15.

“And if we continue to stay strong and do our part and protect each other we know we can keep the spread down. That’s been a little bit of the maddening thing about 2020 and this virus, but it is controllable.”

It’s essential for UM, as a member of one of the ACC, one of three Power 5 conferences, along with the SEC and Big 12, still scheduled to kick off the season next month, to keep its players as safe and healthy as possible.

Diaz has repeatedly preached publicly and to his players the importance of your own personal bubble and being careful about who you allow in your personal bubble, especially if you don’t wear a mask around those people.

Students are back on campus at UM, which means there are more chances for Hurricanes players to be in contact with students who are infected with COVID-19.

“Certainly there are more students here now than there were before,” Diaz said of students returning for the fall semester.

“But our guys have had options to do some things since June 15. That doesn’t mean that the threat’s not more real. We may not go 105-out-of-105 (clean tests) every time out. But our guys understand what the standard is and how much their teammates are depending on them.”

Senior linebacker Zach McCloud seems to have received Diaz’s message.

“Right now, the best thing we could do is be a model to other students on campus,” McCloud said. “Making sure everybody’s staying safe. Be to class on time, wear your mask, be polite with people who are here to help.

“Really these are just the simple things, just how to be a person. And as long as we don’t have to worry about those types things on the regular we can really focus on our jobs and get better at playing football.”

Diaz doesn't think it's asking too much by requiring students to wear masks.

“Our guys just practiced, and it had to be over 100-degree heat index out there,” he said. “This was our first morning practice, and it was blazing out there. If they can run around in a helmet and shoulder pads, I promise you pretty much anyone can walk around wearing a mask. That’s the easiest thing we can do."