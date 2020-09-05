Another day, another honor for Miami’s 2021 Recruiting Class. This time it’s the defensive backs.

UM has the fourth-best defensive backs collection in the nation among 2021 Recruiting Classes, according to SI All-American.

Miami’s 2021 class – safety James Williams of Plantation (Fl.) American Heritage, safety Kamren Kinchens of Miami Northwestern, cornerback Malik Curtis of Fort Myers (Fl.) Bishop Verot, who could also play wide receiver, and cornerback Tim Burns Jr., of Miami Northwestern -- was determined to be among the nation’s top eight in wide receivers.

Florida was No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas, Minnesota, Alabama, Auburn and Florida State.

Here’s what SI All-American said about UM’s defensive backs: “While this group only features one SI99 prospect, it maintains as a quality haul for Miami head coach Manny Diaz. Of course, No. 1 safety and No. 19 overall prospect James Williams is the big name of the marquee. While he may desire to begin his career at CB, he has monster-back traits to be deployed as a versatile chess piece in a myriad of roles and positions to factor on all 3 levels of the defense. Kamren Kinchens may not wow many with his testing numbers, but he’s among the most instinctive and headiest defensive players in the country. He projects as an apex-safety who can align the back end appropriately with effective on-field communication. Malik Curtis has cover traits that, if developed, could lead him to becoming a solid find for the ‘Canes. Tim Burns, Jr. will need to continue adding mass and strength to his frame, but he has proven to be disruptive at catch points in coverage, which cannot be overlooked.”

Regarding how SI All-American ranked the defensive backs classes, it wrote: “The ideal criteria includes programs with three or more verbally committed prospects we have projected at cornerback, nickel or safety to this point in the cycle.

Excluding the programs with two or less defensive backs on board, this list represents the best combination of high-end depth on current commitment lists (as of September 3).”

The Hurricanes are generally regarded as a top 10 class for 2021 recruits.