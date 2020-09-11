Miami’s defense might have given coach Manny Diaz the best of both worlds in Thursday’s 31-14 opening victory over Alabama-Birmingham. The Canes did some good things, such as holding the Blazers to 80 yards rushing on 26 carries, and they did some bad things such as missing tackles.

“There was a lot of times where we got them for some tackles for losses and some negative yardage plays,” Diaz said. “They popped a couple out of there, which will be a good lesson because we probably play the best outside zone team in the country next week in Louisville. So, it’ll be a good lesson for us to watch. It’ll be good film for Louisville (preparations) to watch and, again, find some things that we have to do better technique-wise.”

Miami’s No. 1 job defensively against UAB was shutting down the run, which it did effectively. The Hurricanes also limited UAB’s passing game as the Blazers quarterbacks were 19 of 35 for 205 yards and one touchdown. Miami only had one sack and didn’t record an interception, but that’s OK for now.

Diaz was fairly satisfied UM’s tackling was good for a season opener, and the players were proud they played strong run defense.

“I think it just shows what Coach Diaz, (defensive line) coach (Rick) Stroud and defensive coordinator Blake) Baker preached to us all week about playing our targets, shooting our targets and making sure that we hit our stops,” defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera said, “making sure that we don’t play side-to-side but play vertical.”

Middle linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr., led Miami with six tackles followed by safety Amari Carter and Silvera (five tackles apiece), defensive end Quincy Roche (four tackles) and cornerbacks Al Blades Jr., and D.J. Ivey, striker Gilbert Frierson, safety Gurvan Hall Jr., and linebacker Sam Brooks (three tackles apiece).

In another indicator of how well Miami’s defense played it held UAB to 3-of-15 on third down conversions.

The Canes only recorded one sack, that coming from Roche, who now has 27 career sacks, most among active FBS players (Pac-12 and Big Ten players aren’t active).

But Thursday was still a promising starting point for the pass rush, which was led by Roche and fellow defensive end Jaelan Phillips. They were able to record pressures and quarterback hits (six) even though they didn’t always get sacks.

“I think we did really well,” Roche, the Temple transfer, said of the pass rush. “I think it was a point in their game plan to get the ball out quick. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t, but they were getting the ball out quick. We just kept our composure and kept rushing inside and outside and we got a few quarterback hits.

“But it’s never about the stat sheet. If everybody did their job and executed the game plan, then we are in great shape.”