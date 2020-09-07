The University of Miami answered a few key questions about starting and backup positions Monday when it published its depth chart on its website (yes, N’Kosi Perry is the backup quarterback).

But one or two questions remain ahead of Thursday’s 8 p.m. season opener against Alabama-Birmingham at Hard Rock Stadium.

Regarding starters, sophomore Ousman Traore was named the starter at left guard, and at middle linebacker junior Bradley Jennings, Jr., was named the starter alongside senior weakside linebacker Zach McCloud.

“I just think Ousman has just been super steady at left guard,” coach Manny Diaz said. “He’s a guy that just goes about his business, just gets his job done, not a lot of fuss, brings good toughness there, and we feel good about that left side of the line.”

Miami didn’t name a starting striker, the hybrid linebacker/safety position, between sophomores Keontra Smith and Gilbert Frierson.

Diaz said that was one of Miami’s best battles.

“Striker with Gilbert Frierson and Keontra Smith, I think both those guys have earned the right to call themselves a starter,” he said. “Safety, for sure, with Bubba Bolden, Gurvan Hall and Amari Carter, all three of those guys are (first-team) guys. They’re all starters and will all play a lot. Those were definitely the two I would say (were the) most highly-contested battles, and battles that really have no loser.”

Miami also didn’t name a starting tight end between Brevin Jordan, who is regarded among the nation’s top three or four tight ends, and Will Mallory. The Canes will likely employ plenty of two-tight end formations.

As expected, senior Jarrid Williams, the transfer from Houston, will start at right tackle.

Junior wide receiver Mark Pope will serve as kickoff and punt returner.

Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will be third-team behind Perry and starter D’Eriq King, who, such as Williams, is a Houston transfer.

“N’Kosi’s had a really good year in all aspects of his life,” Diaz said. “Since we came back for the spring semester, even before the whole pandemic hit, just his accountability, everything in our program, he’s been the best he’s been since he’s been here…And again, I think with some of the things we’re doing in our offense it fits his skill set, helps him with his ability to make plays with his arm and with his feet.”

Diaz said Van Dyke, a true freshman, has a “really bright future here” and said he was impressive in spring and showed an ability to make throws in the fall.

UM’s starting offense

QB: D’Eriq King

RB: Cam’Ron Harris

WR: Mark Pope

WR: Dee Wiggins

WR: Mike Harley , Jr.

TE: Brevin Jordan or Will Mallory

LT: John Campbell, Jr.

LG: Ousman Traore

C: Corey Gaynor

RG: D.J. Scaife, Jr.

RT: Jarrid Williams

UM’s starting defense

DE: Quincy Roche

DT: Jonathan Ford

DT: Nesta Jade Sivera

DE: Jaelan Phillips

WLB: Zach McCloud

MLB: Bradley Jennings, Jr.

Striker: Gilbert Frierson or Keontra Smith

CB: Al Blades, Jr.

S: Amari Carter or Bubba Bolden

S: Gurvan Hall, Jr. or Bubba Bolden

CB: D.J. Ivey

UM’s specialists

K: Jose Borregales

P: Lou Hedley

LS: Clay James

KOR: Mark Pope

PR: Mark Pope