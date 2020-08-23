Manny Diaz clearly wasn’t pleased with UM’s second fall scrimmage Saturday night at Greentree practice field. Perhaps the most troubling thing is the problems might have included senior quarterback D’Eriq King, the star of fall camp and the most important player on the roster.

There were plenty of good things from the Canes’ scrimmage, which, due to COVID-19 restrictions was closed to media and fans. Diaz cited defensive ends Quincy Roche and Jaelan Phillips, who both need to have a big year, along with running back Cam’Ron Harris, who accounted for three touchdowns, two receiving, while rushing for 77 yards on 13 carries.

Overall, however, it was a ragged effort.

“The first half I thought the defense really took it to the offense,” Diaz said. “You could see the addition of some of the guys coming back on the defensive line and that added to an overall edge to their play. I thought the offense in the second half responded and played better, and moved the ball in the second half and had some touchdown drives.

"Overall, though, it was much, much too sloppy of a scrimmage, much sloppier than the first scrimmage. It’s kind of a strange deal. Way too many penalties, some things that we’re going to have to sternly address this week in practice.”

King, the versatile senior transfer from Houston, threw for two touchdowns and 95 yards, according to UM’s official website.

Diaz didn’t specifically name King, who passed for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2018 for Houston, as being off his game Saturday. But Diaz was subdued when asked about the quarterback play overall.

“I thought it was OK, I thought it was just OK,” he said. “Not as good as it was a week ago.”

Diaz wasn’t available to media after the scrimmage so it’s unclear whether he was referring specifically to King, or the entire quarterback contingent, which includes N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell, who are battling for the backup job. Miami quarterbacks, according to its website, combined to throw four touchdown passes.

On the positive side, it was encouraging that Roche, the senior transfer from Temple, and Phillips, the former national No. 1 recruit, played well. If UM can exert bookend pressure on quarterbacks it helps the entire defense become more of a an aggressive, playmaking unit as opposed to a hold-your-ground unit.

Diaz said Roche, who had 13 sacks last season at Temple, and Phillips “were both very disruptive,” something that could help offset the absence of defensive end Greg Rousseau, a possible top 10 NFL draft pick who is sitting out the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The other good sign on the defensive line was the return of tackle Jon Ford, who missed the first scrimmage. It’s not yet clear whether fellow defensive tackle Nesta Silvera played Saturday.

Still, Diaz seemed encouraged by the defensive line, an area that’s crucial for UM to become an ACC title contender. He seemed especially impressed by the first-team defensive line and mentioned the defensive line’s depth.

“Just a lot of guys creating havoc there in the backfield and creating some negative plays, which we had very few negative plays in the first scrimmage,” he said. “It seemed like there were a lot more tonight.”

As for Harris, Diaz said he was “fantastic” and he “set the tone” with his first touchdown reception.

“He caught a ball in the flat about eight yards from the end zone and had three guys that really had to get him on the ground and he ran through all three tackles for a touchdown,” Diaz said. “So very impressive to see that Cam is making an older-guy type play.”

Diaz also said freshman running backs Jaylan Knighton and Donald Chaney Jr., who were strong in the first fall scrimmage, played well again but only after early struggles.

“I think after their big plays a week ago sometimes you have a tendency to want to hit a grand slam with no one on base,” Diaz said.

“I felt that early on they were trying to bounce things that weren’t there. I think once they started trusting their cuts and just sticking to becoming north-south runners, once they cleared that front line now they can use their explosion. But early-on they were running into trouble by trying to make every play a touchdown.”

While Diaz’s overall review of Miami’s second scrimmage wasn’t as promising as the first scrimmage, the second-year coach seemed encouraged by his team’s spirit. He said coaches wanted a bit of adversity so they could see if the Canes have “the gumption to fight back, which it seemed like they did.”

Miami is fewer than three weeks from its Sept. 10 opener against Alabama-Birmingham at Hard Rock Stadium.