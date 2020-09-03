Miami defensive tackle Nesta Silvera listened to the question carefully. It was about the trio of freshmen backup defensive tackles. The inquisitor wanted a scouting report.

Silvera, the 6-2, 305-pound junior who is expected to start alongside Jon Ford, grinned broadly.

“Y’all want a story on them,” he said, still smiling. “I got you. I got you.”

Silvera proceeded to give a breakdown of Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jalar Holley and Jason Blissett.

In reality, however, any breakdown of Miami’s defensive tackles must begin with the starters, Ford and Silvera. They're the only truly game-tested players.

But that's also where the questions begin.

Miami’s defensive tackles, a position of strength back in the day, aren't regarded as All-America type talents. None has earned postseason honors. So they must work together as a group to be effective.

“You’ll see a good rotation there on the inside for us,” defensive coordinator Blake Baker recently said on The Joe Rose Show on 560-AM (WQAM).

Baker said the defensive tackles would be tested early with opening games against Alabama-Birmingham and Louisville.

Miami’s run defense allowed 114.6 yards per game last season (17th nationally), and 3.17 yards per carry (10th nationally).

But that wasn't because of the defensive tackles, and it was with the help of many players who won't be on the field for UM this season, guys such as defensive end Gregory Rousseau (sitting out due to COVID-19 concerns) and linebackers Shaq Quarterman and Michael Pinkney (exhausted eligibility).

This season the defensive tackles will need a carry a bit more of the load.

Ford, the 6-5, 318-pound senior, totaled 18 tackles and 3.0 sacks as a starter last season.

Silvera missed the first four games last season due to foot surgery but posted 19 tackles and 1.0 sack in nine games.

And there’s also sophomore Jordan Miller, who posted 12 tackles last season.

Ford was steeled by previous defensive linemen such as Gerald Willis, Kendrick Norton, R.J. McIntosh and Pat Bethel. He follows their example every day.

“You couldn’t just come in the building and be average,” he said.

Ford spoke highly of Silvera.

“He’s been excellent this whole camp,” Ford said. “Everybody knows he has the power and he’s real strong, but his movement has really impressed on the field.”

And Silvera spoke highly of the freshmen.

“Jared is very strong and he’s very twitchy,’’ Silvera said. “He definitely really has both. Once he homes in on his craft, he’s going to be a force.

“And Jalar, he’s a pass-rush machine. That dude could do any move you tell him to do. We call him a ‘drill dude’ because he’s going to do every one of those perfect.

“And then Bliss, inside and outside, he definitely brings that quickness that you have on the outside when he comes inside. And he definitely brings that strength that tackles aren’t used to seeing when he goes outside.’’

Miami’s defensive tackles will be asked to lead a run defense that’s being eyed with suspicion right now because of some key personnel losses from a year ago.

Baker seems confident they’ll get the job done using their depth.

“There’s a lot of competition in that room,” he said, “and those guys have really created a bond with each other.”