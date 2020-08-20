SI.com
All Hurricanes
HomeRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

College athletes, including football players, could gain extra year of eligibility Friday

Chris Perkins

A proposal to give college athletes who participate in fall sports, including football, an extra year of eligibility is expected to be approved by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Friday. The measure, which was approved Wednesday by the NCAA Division I Council, grants the extra year whether an athlete participates this fall or not. The rule is an acknowledgement of COVID-19 difficulties.

Miami cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph, a former UM player who was a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2002, likes the idea of the extra year.

“I just think it’s a great thing and it shows we’re not just robots and it’s not just politics and it’s not all about the money,” Rumph said. “It’s about doing what’s right for this game and I credit the NCAA for that.”

Hurricanes junior cornerback Al Blades, Jr., also thinks the measure is a good thing.

“I think if that does get cleared I think that’s more than a huge statement for college football,” he said, “because you have a lot of guys who felt a little shaky because there’s some seniors you don’t know how their season is going to go, they’re taking a chance, so I think it’s a big thing for a lot of guys around the college football world.”

Technically, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, a senior, could play this fall and return for the 2021 season. But it’s unclear whether King has even looked into such a possibility.

On one hand, King could play another season to improve his chances of being drafted higher in the NFL. On the other hand, King’s biggest NFL drawback is likely his height, 5-foot-9, and another year of college football won’t help him get taller.

King didn’t speak to the media Thursday so he wasn’t asked about the NCAA proposal for an extra year of eligibility. King, who took a redshirt in 2019 and transferred to Miami for his senior season, said Tuesday has no regrets about his decision to leave Houston and play at Miami.

“I loved my time at the University of Houston,” King said. “I got my degree from there. I’m an alum there. But I feel like it was time for me to move on. And honestly, I’ve been enjoying myself out here. I have no regrets. I haven’t even just kicked the idea around about me staying there or coming here.

“I’m just excited to be a Cane. I’m ready to go this year.”

To help accommodate the extra players on rosters as a result of this rule the NCAA is expected to temporarily increase scholarship limits. But it’s unclear how schools with smaller budgets will cope with this new rule because paying for the additional scholarships could have a huge financial impact, especially for schools that don’t have football revenue from the 2020 season.

The sports that would get an exemption for the fall include football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country. 

The NCAA passed a similar measure for spring athletes earlier this year because many had their seasons cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami's secondary off to a good start

The Hurricanes' secondary must continue improving, including in Saturday's scrimmage

Chris Perkins

Miami is rising in preseason Top 25 polls

The University of Miami is now as high as No. 15 in revised Top 25 preseason polls that omit Big Ten and Pac-12 teams

Chris Perkins

Miami has done OK in the offseason and preseason, but must do better

The Miami Hurricanes have found a starting QB, but they still must find starting OTs, LBs and key backups

Chris Perkins

UM coach Manny Diaz wants his players to be COVID-19 leaders on campus

UM coach Manny Diaz said there's uncertainty about COVID-19 but if his players 'stay strong' and 'protect each other' they can keep the spread down

Chris Perkins

Miami TE Brevin Jordan is poised for a big season in 2020

UM's Brevin Jordan is regarded among the nation's top three tight ends and now that he's healthy he's 'better than ever'

Chris Perkins

Miami's first four opponents, including Clemson, claim they're having good camps

Each of the University of Miami's first four opponents say things are going well so far. Yes, someone is lying but UM, which ended last year on a three-game losing streak, must take them all seriously.

Chris Perkins

Five Things We Wish We'd Have Seen in Sunday's UM scrimmage

The University of Miami had a closed scrimmage Sunday. There were some good things and some bad things. Here are Five Things We Wish We'd Have Seen.

Chris Perkins

D'Eriq King ignites Miami's offense by passing for four TDs in his first scrimmage

UM QB D'Eriq King passed for four TDs in the Hurricanes' first fall scrimmage

Chris Perkins

University of Miami has its fall scrimmage Sunday night

University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King will lead his teammates in their first fall scrimmage Sunday night

Chris Perkins

What's UM coach Manny Diaz's opinion on playing football this fall?

University of Miami coach Manny Diaz knows exactly what to say when asked about playing football this fall

Chris Perkins