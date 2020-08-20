A proposal to give college athletes who participate in fall sports, including football, an extra year of eligibility is expected to be approved by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Friday. The measure, which was approved Wednesday by the NCAA Division I Council, grants the extra year whether an athlete participates this fall or not. The rule is an acknowledgement of COVID-19 difficulties.

Miami cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph, a former UM player who was a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2002, likes the idea of the extra year.

“I just think it’s a great thing and it shows we’re not just robots and it’s not just politics and it’s not all about the money,” Rumph said. “It’s about doing what’s right for this game and I credit the NCAA for that.”

Hurricanes junior cornerback Al Blades, Jr., also thinks the measure is a good thing.

“I think if that does get cleared I think that’s more than a huge statement for college football,” he said, “because you have a lot of guys who felt a little shaky because there’s some seniors you don’t know how their season is going to go, they’re taking a chance, so I think it’s a big thing for a lot of guys around the college football world.”

Technically, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, a senior, could play this fall and return for the 2021 season. But it’s unclear whether King has even looked into such a possibility.

On one hand, King could play another season to improve his chances of being drafted higher in the NFL. On the other hand, King’s biggest NFL drawback is likely his height, 5-foot-9, and another year of college football won’t help him get taller.

King didn’t speak to the media Thursday so he wasn’t asked about the NCAA proposal for an extra year of eligibility. King, who took a redshirt in 2019 and transferred to Miami for his senior season, said Tuesday has no regrets about his decision to leave Houston and play at Miami.

“I loved my time at the University of Houston,” King said. “I got my degree from there. I’m an alum there. But I feel like it was time for me to move on. And honestly, I’ve been enjoying myself out here. I have no regrets. I haven’t even just kicked the idea around about me staying there or coming here.

“I’m just excited to be a Cane. I’m ready to go this year.”

To help accommodate the extra players on rosters as a result of this rule the NCAA is expected to temporarily increase scholarship limits. But it’s unclear how schools with smaller budgets will cope with this new rule because paying for the additional scholarships could have a huge financial impact, especially for schools that don’t have football revenue from the 2020 season.

The sports that would get an exemption for the fall include football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country.

The NCAA passed a similar measure for spring athletes earlier this year because many had their seasons cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.