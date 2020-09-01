Miami has a number of starting jobs available heading into its Sept. 10 opener against Alabama-Birmingham. But coach Manny Diaz and his coaching staff are working on a schedule. They know when they want to make their decisions, so don’t bother asking before next week.

“Until we get past our situational scrimmage on Friday night,” Diaz said Tuesday, “we’re not really deciding on anything depth-chart wise in terms of the two-deep and three-deep and all those types of guys. We’ll know all that through the weekend.”

Offensive line probably draws the most inquiries, and specifically left guard where redshirt sophomore Ousman Traore is generating lots of outside attention.

“I do think they’re coming along,” coach Manny Diaz said of the offensive line. “I don’t think that there’s any doubt that schematically what we do (up-tempo offense) helps them.

“But you still have a job to do and I think part of this is just natural maturity, player development. We obviously had to play with a lot of young guys last year so we do bring back some experience. I think the guys are better because of that.”

Miami also must settle its starting linebacker alongside senior Zach McCloud (it might be junior Bradley Jennings, Jr.) and its starting striker, which is a battle between sophomores Keontra Smith and Gilbert Frierson.

A few backups jobs are also being eyed closely, specifically backup quarterback behind starter D’Eriq King. The backup job seems to be mainly among junior N’Kosi Perry, junior Tate Martell and freshman Tyler Van Dyke.

Kickoff times announced

The ACC announced kickoff times for a few Miami games. The Hurricanes will kick off against UAB at 8 p.m., in prime time, on Sept. 10 at Hard Rock Stadium on the ACC Network.

Miami has already announced its season opener will have a maximum of 13,000 fans with no students and no alcohol sales.

Miami’s second game, at Louisville on Sept. 19, will kickoff at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The final decision won’t be made until after Louisville’s Sept. 12 opener against Western Kentucky.

Miami’s game at North Carolina State on Nov. 6 is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.