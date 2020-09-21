One of the key matchups in Saturday’s game 7:30 p.m. nationally-televised game between 12th-ranked Miami and Florida State is Miami’s offensive line against FSU’s defensive line.

It doesn’t sound like a sexy matchup until you consider FSU defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (6-5, 311) is a likely first-round pick, and possible top 10 pick, who can single-handedly wreck UM’s offensive gameplan. Georgia Tech witnessed that when Wilson, a first-team All-ACC selection last year, blocked two field goals in FSU’s 16-13 season-opening loss.

Wilson, who totaled three tackles and one quarterback hit against Georgia Tech, will be blocked mainly by UM center Corey Gaynor, left guard Jakai Clark and right guard D.J. Scaife.

Wilson, who posted 44 tackles, a team-best 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and four pass breakups last season as a junior, is the type player who could grind UM’s explosive running game to a halt by clogging up the middle either by occupying multiple blockers or making the play himself.

It’ll be critical for Miami to contain Wilson, whose quick first step combines agility and speed. UM coach Manny Diaz, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and offensive line coach Garin Justice will all be tested strategically as they figure out ways to contain Wilson.

Gaynor, Clark and Scaife will be tested physically as they face one of the nation’s top interior defensive linemen.

Wilson had three tackles and a pass defended last year when Miami defeated FSU, 27-10.

But Wilson, who combines good feet with strong hands, appears even better this year. Georgia Tech, which, admittedly, doesn’t have a top-notch offensive line, struggled mightily to contain Wilson in the opener two weeks ago.

You might recall Wilson from the offseason as the Seminoles player who called out FSU coach Mike Norvell and threatened a player boycott after Norvell erroneously said he addressed FSU players individually about the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

However you recall Wilson, just understand UM must find a way to contain him or else he could make life tough for the Hurricanes’ offense.