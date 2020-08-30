SI.com
Miami Punter Lou Hedley Prepared For Second Year of Celebrity Status

Chris Perkins

Lou Hedley plans on continuing his rugby-style punting this season.

The question is whether Hedley, the University of Miami’s 26-year-old multi-tattooed Australian punter, will have a second season of high-profile status at UM, around town, around America, and, let’s face it, around the world.

Hedley, the redshirt junior and former Australian Rules Football Player, was a two-continent sensation when he made his UM debut last season. Local TV and radio shows were enamored by Hedley's size (6-4, 220) and tattoos. National publications and social media blew up when he first took the field in his debut against Florida. Websites and Twitter feeds buzzed with electricity. Hedley's debut was news in an Australian newspaper.

However, the celebrity came at a cost.

“I think last season there was a lot of pressure coming in on me and there was obviously a lot of spark when I come with my tattoos and what not,” he said. “But this year I feel like I’m a lot more calmer…I just feel way more relaxed and I think it’s going to show in my punting as well.”

Hedley, who hails from Mandurah, Australia, played at City College of San Francisco in 2017, his introduction to American football. He arrived on campus three days before the season. The first game he ever watched was his team’s season opener, a game in which he played.

Hedley averaged a respectable 38.6 yards per punt that season for City College of San Francisco. Adding to his legend even more, Hedley rushed for 75 yards on three fake punts, including having a 56-yard gain.

Hedley redshirted in 2018 to preserve eligibility and arrived at UM in 2019.

Hedley had a good debut season for UM last year, averaging 43.9 yards per punt, 26th in FBS.

Most likely, Hedley will be a popular man again this season. But it seems as though he’ll be ready to harness the enthusiasm.

“I don’t think the excitement will ever go away,” Hedley said. “I play for the University of Miami. It’s exciting here every day. It’s surreal every single day.”

