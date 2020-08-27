Jim Morris, the legendary ex-University of Miami baseball coach, will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame via video ceremony Thursday night.

“It’s something to be included among all the great coaches as a Hall of Famer and I’m so deeply honored,” said Morris, nicknamed “3” because of his uniform number, in a statement.

“It was a long journey filled with a lot of games, but I’m honored to be in this position today. I couldn’t have done it without the help of so many people, from players and coaches to administrators and, of course, my family. I’m just very excited about being part of this illustrious crowd.”

Morris spent 25 years at UM and took the Canes to the College World Series in each of his first six years.

Morris won two national titles at UM (1999 and 2001), earned 13 CWS berths and made 23 consecutive NCAA postseason appearances. He won 17 of 23 NCAA Regionals at UM, including 13 consecutive in his first 13 years in Coral Gables.

Morris won 1,090 games at UM. Including his time at Georgia Tech, Morris made 32 consecutive NCAA postseason appearances (1985-2016). He has 1,594 college baseball victories making him one of just 12 college coaches with 1,500 or more victories.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morris is one of two coaches being inducted Thursday during the Night of Champions. The other coach is John Scolinos of Cal Poly Pomona and Pepperdine.

Nine players will be inducted -- Tuskegee’s Roy Lee Jackson, Doug Ault of Panola and Texas Tech, Montclair State’s John Deutsch, Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek, Minnesota’s Paul Molitor, Seton Hall’s Rick Cerone, Texas’ Jim Gideon, Southern University’s Pete Barnes and Arizona State’s Gary Gentry.

Two others will be honored Thursday. Randy Christal will receive the National Collegiate Umpire Award; Judge Thelton Henderson will receive the George H.W. Bush Distinguished Alumnus Award.

