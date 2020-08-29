Miami’s defensive recruits in its 2021 recruiting class continue piling up praises. The most recent comes from the SI All-American staff, which named safety Kamren Kinchens of Miami Northwestern among 10 players nationally it deemed “Best Defensive Fit” between player and program.

“Fit can fall under many broad definitions in the projection business,” the SI All-American staff wrote, “but we’d like to see some sort of combination of similar precedent, evidence of scheme translation, ideal fit with a position coach and of course the physical build and ability to contend with college players sooner rather than later.”

Miami's 2021 recruiting class is generally regarded as a top 10 group nationally.

Miami’s standout defenders in the 2021 recruiting class include Kinchen, safety James Williams of Plantation (Fl.) American Heritage, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor of Miami Palmetto, and striker/linebacker Chase Smith of Palm Bay (Fl.) Bayside.

Here’s what the SI All-American staff said about Kinchens: “There aren't many traditional traits one would consider elite in scouting Kinchens, yet he's ultra productive -- 74 tackles and nine interceptions in 2019 -- versus the run and the pass on one of the best defenses in the state of Florida. He shows up big in the biggest moments despite freaky athleticism, length or speed. Remind you of any former Hurricanes? Jaquan Johnson was a jack-of-all trades leader of the secondary at UM for four years before getting a shot in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. Kinchens is a pure football player who can aid in the box, hold his own in coverage while possessing that nose for the ball that gets defenses off the field on third down. Neither will light up a combine from a testing or measurable perspective but they jump off the tape when it counts most.”