SI.com
All Hurricanes
HomeRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Here's Why UM Running Back Jaylan Knighton is Nicknamed "Rooster"

Chris Perkins

It’s common to hear University of Miami players refer to freshman running back Jaylan Knighton as “Rooster.” 

Donald Chaney, Jr., the fellow Hurricanes freshman running back, did a few times Wednesday.

“Me and Rooster,” this… and “Me and Rooster,” that…

He said it a few times on the video conference call with the media.

So we went to the source, Knighton, to find the origin of the nickname.

“ ‘Rooster came from 2008, in little league,” Knighton began.

He scored a touchdown the first time he touched the ball. It was a 70-yard run. People in the crowd began yelling.

“They were like, ‘That’s Jaylan! That’s Jaylan!’ ” Knighton said. “And my coach, coach Dave, he passed away, he said, ‘We’re not calling him Jaylan any more, we’re calling him Rooster! We’re calling him Rooster!

“And that name just kept going.”

Why Rooster?

Knighton had red hair, which he wore in a big Afro. His dad, by the way, also had red hair. Like a rooster.

“So that’s where the name came from,” Knighton said.

And the name is popular.

Sometimes in practice if Knighton breaks a long run players will yell, “The Rooster is out!”

They’ve probably yelled that a time or two because Knighton, according to coach Manny Diaz, has had a nice fall camp along with Chaney. Diaz said both players had a good first scrimmage but tried to break too many long runs in the second scrimmage. They’ve been working with both backs on being patient. It’s a process.

However, at some point this season the 'Rooster' will probably run wild in the yard that is Hard Rock Stadium. And players will probably cut loose with a variety of Rooster-related yells.

Running backs coach Eric Hickson, however, will keep it simple.

“I call him Jaylan,” Hickson said. “Some of the guys on the team call him ‘Rooster,’…but as far as me, I call him Jaylan.”

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Six Local Recruits for UM in 2022, 2023

UM Must Lock Down Miami-Dade, Broward Counties; These Players Could Help

Marcus Benjamin

Miami's Starting OL, A Weakness Last Season, Should Be Set Soon

Miami Hurricanes' OL was a Weakness Last Season; That Can't Happen Again

Chris Perkins

by

Katguy

Miami Has Two DEs -- Rousseau and Roche -- Named AP Preseason All-America

UM's Rousseau, Roche earn preseason honors but only one will play

Chris Perkins

UM's Cornerbacks Showing Competitive Spirit

Miami's CBs Won't Conjure Memories of Former First-Rounders But They Play Hard

Chris Perkins

Perkins: I'm OK With the University of Miami Allowing Fans at its Season Opener

Hurricanes Plan to Have About 20 Percent of Stadium Capacity

Chris Perkins

Miami Isn't Ranked In the AP Preseason Top 25, But It Could Be Ranked Soon

Miami Hurricanes Would Almost Certainly Move Into Top 25 With Victory in Season Opener

Chris Perkins

Hurricanes Have Two Members of 2021 Class Named to Elite Preseason SI99 List

The Inaugural Preseason SI99, Which Ranks the Nation's Best Players, Includes Miami Recruits James Williams and Leonard Taylor

Chris Perkins

Miami DE Quincy Roche named to another preseason All-America team

UM's Quincy Roche earns another preseason first-team All-America honor

Chris Perkins

by

Chris Perkins

UM has ragged second scrimmage but RB Cam'Ron Harris played well

Miami coach Manny Diaz said his team was 'sloppy' and had too many penalties

Chris Perkins

Laurence Seymore, a guard from Miami Central, is among the stars of UM's 2021 class

Laurence Seymore, a guard from Miami Central, should help UM's OL

Marcus Benjamin