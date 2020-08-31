Last season the University of Miami averaged 65 plays per game. SMU averaged 80 plays per game. SMU, of course, is where Rhett Lashlee, Miami’s first-year offensive coordinator, was employed last season.

The question is how to make the Hurricanes more similar to the Mustangs.

Lashlee thinks two things are key.

“The way you run over 80 plays a game consistently, the way you have a chance to stay on the field is by gaining first downs,” he said. “And so that’s a big deal for us, getting off to good starts in drives and getting first downs, just like it is for a defense trying to get off the field in three plays.”

UM must gain more yards on first downs to set up second- and third-and-manageable situations. That’s the main key. Miami’s offense isn’t good enough to handle a slew of third-and-five or longer situations.

But whether it’s third and long or third and short, the Canes must find a way to convert third downs. That's the other key.

SMU, under Lashlee’s direction, ranked 29th in third down conversions at 44 percent last season. Miami ranked 130th, dead last, at 26 percent.

Quarterback D’Eriq King is a good starting place when it comes to converting third downs. He’s a dual threat as a passer and runner. Tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory will also be key. And so are the running game and the offensive line, which Lashlee said won’t be settled until next week.

“I think every practice is valuable right now as we’re trying to get ready to play,” he said of the offensive line competition.

Somehow, Lashlee must find a way to combine with King to squeeze a lot more production out of Miami’s offense when it comes to running plays and scoring points.

Keeping drives alive is important.

SMU averaged 24.8 first downs per game last season while Miami averaged 19.5.

Lashlee is optimistic things are going in the right direction.

“I’m really pleased with our guys buying into what we’re doing, completely changing our style of play on offense from what the guys did last year,” he said. “Their attitude’s been great, their effort’s been great, they’ve really received coaching well from the coaches and really bought in to what we’re trying to do. I think they’re excited about what we’re trying to do.”