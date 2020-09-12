SI.com
UM-Louisville Kickoff Changed to 7:30 p.m.

Chris Perkins

Kickoff for the University of Miami’s game at Louisville next week (Sept. 19) has been moved to 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ABC, the ACC announced.

The game was previously scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

The scheduling change was part of a bigger picture of changes in the ACC with the most significant being the Virginia at Virginia Tech game scheduled for Sept. 19 being postponed due to COVID-19 issues. No date has been announced for when the game will be played.

“The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Virginia Tech football team,” the ACC wrote in a statement on its website.

Along with changes to UM-Louisville and Virginia Tech-Virginia, the ACC announced the Sept. 19 game between Georgia Tech and UCF, which still kicks off at 3:30 p.m., will be televised on ABC.

The league also announced the Duke at Virginia game scheduled for Nov. 14 will be played on Sept. 26, an open date for both schools.

ACC schools are using a “10 plus one” scheduling format that means each ACC team will play 10 conference games and one non-conference game. ACC teams all have 13 weeks to complete their 11-game schedules, which allows for re-scheduling flexibility if necessary.

Miami (1-0) opened its season with a 31-14 victory over Alabama-Birmingham at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday.

UM plays 10 consecutive ACC games to finish the season and the first four – at Louisville, vs. Florida State (Sept. 26), at Clemson (Oct. 10) and vs. Pitt (Oct. 17) – represent a tough stretch.

Football

