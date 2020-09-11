Miami will kick off its ACC opener at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Cardinal Stadium, the ACC announced today. The game will be televised on ABC.

There was a chance the game would have been a nighttime start.

The Hurricanes (1-0) defeated Alabama-Birmingham, 31-14, Thursday in their season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

Louisville, picked to finish fourth in the conference by ACC media in the preseason poll, opens its season at 8 p.m. Saturday hosting Western Kentucky.

Miami is 10-3-1 all-time against the Cardinals including last season’s 52-27 victory that snapped a three-game losing streak to Louisville that dated to games played in 2014, 2013 and 2006.

UM took a 35-14 halftime lead in last year’s game and cruised to victory behind quarterback Jarren Williams, who threw for a school-record six touchdowns and the Hurricanes became bowl eligible with their sixth victory. It was the last victory Miami would collect during its 6-7 season.

Louisville is led by quarterback Micale Cunningham, slot receiver Tutu Atwell and running backs Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall. Atwell and Hawkins were picked as first-team preseason All-ACC players this year by ACC media.

Miami suspensions, opt-outs

Miami coach Manny Diaz announced last night quarterback Tate Martell was suspended for the opener against UAB. The Hurricanes also announced offensive linemen Kai-Leon Herbert and Zalon’tae Hillery have opted out of the season.

“Both those guys opted out sometime in the month of August,” Diaz said about Herbert and Hillery after Thursday’s 31-14 victory over Alabama-Birmingham, “and we’ll welcome both those guys back in January.”

Herbert and Hillery join defensive end Gregory Rousseau, a likely first-round draft pick, as UM players known to opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Martell, a junior, was a celebrated transfer from Ohio State but wasn’t on Miami’s three-deep depth chart.

“Tate was just suspended for this game, team matter, and will be back after this game,” Diaz said.