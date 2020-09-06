A number of former UM players, including running back Lamar Miller, are looking to catch on with other teams after Saturday’s NFL Cut Day. Miller, a 29-year-old seven-year veteran, was released by New England. He was one of three former Canes released by the Patriots.

Miller, who began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins as a 2012 fourth-round pick, was a Pro Bowl selection for Houston after the 2018 season when he rushed for 973 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Miller’s best season with the Dolphins was 2014 when he rushed for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Miller rushed for 1,073 yards for Houston in 2016.

Miller sustained a torn ACL in 2019 with the Texans and subsequently signed with New England. He lost the battle for a roster spot in New England to a contingent of running backs led by Sony Michel and James White, who, such as Miller, attended high school in South Florida.

The two other ex-UM players cut Saturday by the Patriots were wide receiver Jeff Thomas and cornerback Michael Jackson.

Among other ex-UM players cut Saturday were defensive back Trajan Bandy (Pittsburgh), defensive end/linebacker Trent Harris (Miami), guard Danny Isidora (Miami), wide receiver Lawrence Cager (New York Jets), defensive end Joe Jackson (Dallas), and defensive end/linebacker Anthony Chickillo (New Orleans).

Chickillo had a five-year career with Pittsburgh totaling 97 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 65 games with nine starts.

At one point Isidora, a fifth-round pick by Minnesota in 2017, was regarded as a candidate to start for the Dolphins, who he joined in August 2019 via trade. Isidora, who made two starts for the Vikings during his two seasons there, spent the 2019 season on injured reserve for Miami.