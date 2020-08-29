SI.com
UM Making Good Decisions to Control Spread of COVID-19, Play Football

Chris Perkins

Good job by the University of Miami on its recent decisions not allowing alcohol sales at games at Hard Rock Stadium and not allowing students to attend the first two home games -- Alabama-Birmingham (Sept. 10) and Florida State (Sept. 26). The decisions were announced Friday by UM president Dr. Julio Frenk in a letter to fans.

These are smart decisions that could enable the Hurricanes, and the ACC, to successfully start, and possibly complete, the 2020 season.

I still have doubts whether 100 or so players can isolate themselves enough from the general student population that it keeps the spread of COVID-19 to an absolute minimal level.

But congratulations to UM for taking proactive steps in a positive direction.

The UM COVID-19 dashboard says 103 new cases were found among students, staff, faculty and vendors on all three campuses for the week of Aug. 21-27. It administered 564 tests so that’s a concerning 18.2 percent positive rate.

Dr. Frenk acknowledged this in his letter when he wrote, “However, given that we are barely two weeks into the semester and the number of COVID-19 cases among students has registered recent increases, students will not be permitted to attend the first two home games at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Dr. Frenk thinks the UM football team can manage its way through this crisis and coach Manny Diaz has said he thinks the spread of COVID-19 is “controllable.”

Dr. Frenk wrote in his letter: “Repeated rounds of testing carried out since the start of fall camp in early August have yielded zero positive cases among our football student-athletes.”

It’s interesting to note an earlier version of Dr. Frenk’s letter said there hadn’t been any positives tests since June. Dr. Frenk went on national TV in mid-August saying in the last two tests UM had “zero new positive cases.” So perhaps UM had at least one positive test somewhere in the program at some point, but not necessarily to a player.

Either way, the Hurricanes are trying to keep things under control.

UM announced earlier this summer it would allow a maximum of 13,000 fans at the opener against UAB.

Banning alcohol sales this season and keeping students out of Hard Rock Stadium for the first two games are good steps toward managing the spread of COVID-19.

UM and Dr. Frenk should be applauded for these steps.

Here's hoping we see an as-scheduled Sept. 10 kickoff to the season, and a healthy, complete 2020 season.

