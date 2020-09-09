Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who brings a high-scoring, up-tempo spread offense to the Hurricanes this season, wants his quarterbacks to get rid of the ball quickly.

That’s why it was interesting earlier this week when Miami coach Manny Diaz, while praising his defensive line for its performance in last weekend’s final scrimmage, said the front four made it difficult for UM's quarterbacks to hold onto the ball.

“I can’t speak for coach Diaz,” Lashlee said. “I would think that would be just the fact that our defensive line’s been very disruptive.

“I think our pass protection has been very solid. We’ve not had strip-sacks and fumbles and those kind of things. I think the quarterbacks, knock on wood, have done a nice job protecting the ball.”

UM’s pass protection unit must continue that trend during Thursday’s 8 p.m. opener against Alabama-Birmingham at Hard Rock Stadium.

UAB’s defense is its strength, but Lashlee is encouraged by his pass protection unit of center Corey Gaynor, left guard Ousman Traore, left tackle John Campbell Jr., right guard D.J. Scaife, right tackle Jarrid Williams, tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory and running back Cam’Ron Harris.

And when you consider UM’s defensive line is led by senior Quincy Roche, the Temple transfer who had 13.0 sacks for the Owls last season, and junior Jaelan Phillips, who has drawn praise from coaches throughout fall camp, perhaps Diaz’s words were simply a compliment to Miami’s defensive front.

Still, Diaz’s comment was a little attention grabbing, even in the context of crediting the defensive line. After all, Diaz said the defensive line was at a disadvantage in the scrimmage.

“It was a little bit of a mismatch the way it was set up for tonight,” Diaz said about the defensive line in the situational scrimmage, “but they still did their job, made it very difficult not just on the running game but for the quarterback to hold on to the football so we were pleased with that.”

SMU, where Lashlee served as offensive coordinator last season, allowed just 17 sacks in 2019, tied for 13th-fewest in the nation. That could serve partly as a testament to getting rid of the ball quickly.

Miami, on the other hand, allowed 51 sacks, which ranked 128th out of 130 FBS schools.

If UM can protect senior quarterback D’Eriq King he has a chance of doing damage through the air. King, a transfer, passed for 36 touchdowns for Houston in 2018.

If UM’s pass protection is porous against UAB, the Canes can rest assured King can run his way out of trouble. He rushed for 14 touchdowns in 2018. King's other solution would be throwing the ball away and not taking a sack.

But UAB could pose problems.

The Blazers’ pass rush recorded 44 sacks last season, 11th-best in the nation. Linebacker Jordan Smith, a preseason All-Conference USA selection, had 10.0 sacks and eight pressures in 2019.

UAB had 2.0 sacks in last week’s 45-35 victory over Central Arkansas, both by sophomore linebacker Nikia Eason Jr.

Lashlee is banking on Roche, Phillips and the rest of Miami’s pass rush making UM’s pass protection unit better.

“Hopefully iron sharpens iron,” Lashlee said. “It’s really helped our offensive line develop so I can’t, like I said, speak for coach but I’m sure it was more just his impression on how (the defensive line) performed up front.”