Three Hurricanes named to Pro Football Focus preseason All-ACC team

Chris Perkins

Apparently, Miami’s talent is lightly-regarded by Pro Football Focus. The website/magazine only has three Hurricanes on its preseason All-ACC team – tight end Brevin Jordan and defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Quincy Roche. The squad was released Saturday. It also omits quarterback D’Eriq King, who accounted for 50 touchdowns for Houston in 2018, from even being named honorable mention.

A few of the selections are no-brainers beginning with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Clemson running back Travis Etienne being named first-team selections.

Jordan, a junior two-time All-ACC selection, was named first-team tight end. Jordan totaled 35 receptions for 495 yards and two receptions last season.

Here’s what PFF said: “Jordan isn't quite a complete tight end, but he does check the athleticism box at the position. He brings value after the catch, as evidenced by the fact that 13 of his 35 catches came with at least 10 yards after the catch last year. He earned a 63.3 receiving grade as a true freshman in 2018 and raised that mark to 75.7 in 2019, 18th in the FBS.”

Roche, the AAC (American Athletic Conference) Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after amassing 13 sacks, was also named first-team alongside Duke’s Chris Rumph II. Both players were named to PFF’s All-American team.

Here’s what PFF said about Roche: “Roche was a dominant force for Temple this past season, producing a 93.3 pass-rush grade that ranked second to only Chase Young. He had five games last year in which he recorded more than seven pressures, something only one other FBS edge rusher accomplished (only one had four games, too).”

Rousseau, a possible top 10 NFL draft pick who had 15.5 sacks last season, was named third-team preseason All-ACC. Rousseau, of course, is sitting out the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

King, who passed for 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 2018, didn’t get any PFF preseason honors in a talented ACC quarterback class that includes Lawrence, the possible No. 1 pick of the NFL draft, North Carolina’s Sam Howell (second team), Louisville’s Micale Cunningham (third team) and Notre Dame’s Ian Book (honorable mention).

Notre Dame is playing as an ACC football team this season. Its entire offensive line was named to PFF’s preseason All-ACC squad with three first-teamers, one second-teamer and one third-teamer.

