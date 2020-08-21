UM quarterback D’Eriq King and defensive end Quincy Roche are among the players on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250, which was released Thursday. Both players are transfers to the University of Miami with King coming from Houston and Roche coming from Temple.

The list only includes seniors, meaning a large number of draft-eligible juniors aren’t included. Being named to the list isn’t a confirmation the player will be invited or participate in the Senior Bowl. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.

Roche was selected among 16 edge rushers while King was selected among 16 quarterbacks.

Among the Miami seniors not included in the Top 250 are linebacker Zach McCloud and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams.

McCloud was omitted from a list that includes 27 linebackers and Williams was omitted from a list of 20 offensive tackles,

The Senior Bowl had 10 participants selected in the first round of the 2019 draft. It has had 40 participants selected in the first three rounds of the draft in each of the previous two years and 93 participants selected overall.

King and Roche are both expected to play in Saturday’s scrimmage at Greentree practice field. The scrimmage, such as all football activities since spring, is closed to the public and media.

Interestingly, although King and Roche are attending UM to improve their draft status there’s a chance both could return next season and play another year under a proposal expected to be passed by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors today. The proposal allows athletes an extra year of eligibility for fall sports athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA passes a similar proposal for spring sport athletes earlier this year.

Neither King nor Roche has been available to the media since the news of the proposal became public earlier this week.

Roche is regarded as a second- or third-round selection while King, who is 5-foot-9, is projected as a late-round selection or undrafted free agent. Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl, tweeted about the possibility of King playing wide receiver in the Senior Bowl in late July but it’s believed King wants to play quarterback in the NFL.