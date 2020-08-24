Miami’s 2021 recruiting class, regarded among the nation’s top 10, has two players – safety James Williams and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor – on the inaugural Preseason SI99, a ranking of the nation’s top 99 college football recruits.

Williams, who attends Plantation (Fl.) American Heritage, is No. 19, while Taylor, who attends Miami Palmetto, is No. 20.

Ohio State leads the way with 10 recruits on the SI99 followed by Alabama with eight recruits. Clemson, UM’s biggest obstacle to the ACC title, has seven.

Among ACC schools other then Clemson and Miami, North Carolina has two players on the Preseason SI99, Louisville has one, and Pitt has one.

The tri-county area of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, the University of Miami’s recruiting base, has nine players on the SI99.

Among states, Florida leads the way with 16 players on the list followed by Texas (14), California (9) and Georgia (9).

Here's what SI All-American said about Williams (6-4, 214), who they rank No. 1 in the nation at his position: “Williams is not only the top safety on our board, he’s one the elite overall prospects in this class, regardless of position. Possessing rare size, Williams likely has a defensive-oriented head coach like Manny Diaz dreaming of the various packages and concepts he can design at Miami. We feel Williams can play a “monster-back” role, splitting snaps between single-high safety, split-safety, nickel, off-ball linebacker and even edge. He has good eye discipline and anticipation in zone concepts, along with plus ball skills. Williams also has savvy and good timing as a blitzer to offer the Hurricanes a player to use in 3rd-level pressure packages. While Williams likely will want to begin his career as a true cornerback, and it’s not out of the question, he could become a star in a featured monster-back role.”

Here’s what SI All-American said about Taylor (6-4, 265), who they rank No. 4 in the nation at his position: “A big recruiting win for Miami, Taylor is among the top defensive prospects in the country. He’s impressive on the hoof with a great frame, and has long arms that are noticeable on tape. Taylor relies very heavily on his swim move versus the run and pass, and flashes good bendability at entry points to achieve sinkage and clear his hips to defeat offensive linemen. The future Hurricane has good athleticism, often showing hip flexibility, balance and short-area quickness to finish on ball-carriers. While there’s a slight chance Taylor sees time as a “Viper” early in his career for Miami head coach Manny Diaz, we expect him to blossom as a playmaking interior defensive lineman before he leaves Coral Gables.”

The Preseason SI99 was selected by the SI All-American staff. It comes from SI’s watch list of 1,000 players that was unveiled last month -- following what is believed to be the widest, most in-depth analysis and breakdown of tape of any recruiting class ever -- and a subsequent ranking of top 10 players in each of 14 different position groups.