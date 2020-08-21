SI.com
All Hurricanes
HomeRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

D'Eriq King Is Impressing Everyone At UM With His Leadership Skills

Chris Perkins

Leadership is often an overblown intangible, a trait that’s heaped upon players, especially quarterbacks, before they’ve even showed a hint of that coveted characteristic.

Apparently that’s not the case with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who will lead the Canes offense in Saturday’s second fall scrimmage.

Players have raved about his leadership ability and how he has a commanding presence in a room. Tight end Brevin Jordan has been among the most outspoken on that topic.

But cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph might have gone further than anyone else Thursday when he described how King’s leadership is rubbing off on other players.

Rumph said after every play King is jogging with someone, giving them pointers and tips.

“I think that attitude is great, and that is contagious,” Rumph said, “and once you get a whole offense or whole defense correcting each other and coaching each other, the sky is the limit.”

Rumph also detailed a practice occasion when he was going over the defense during a walk-through and he noticed King staring and observing. Rumph later noticed other players standing beside King and doing the same thing. The topper was Rumph later learned King had struggled with that particular defensive formation so he was learning how to become a better player by watching the defense.

Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee gave King high praise early in fall practices.

“I think height is what everybody is looking for when they are recruiting or drafting quarterbacks, but it’s not the end-all be-all,” Lashlee said. “It’s about whether they are tough. Can they lead? Can they make all the throws? He can certainly make all the throws. I think he has shown so far during this first week that he is a very good passer.

“I do think when a quarterback can run, it differentiates himself from other guys who can’t so we get so focused on how he can run. That is obviously an added strength to his game, but he is a quarterback. He is not an athlete playing quarterback. He is a quarterback that is athletic.”

Rumph also talked about King’s on-field, physical gifts.

“D’Eriq goes through every single read,” Rumph said. “As you sit here and watch him he’ll look at every progression and put his eyes in different spots and very quickly he can get the ball out to that spot, so I can understand to an offense how that can be surprising, to see a quarterback that’s not looking at you and then just throw the ball your way without kind of not looking at you I think that’s a gift I’ve seen at the next level and he definitely has that gift.”

But it’s the leadership that has impressed everyone, and will likely impress everyone again Saturday.

Jordan talked about it earlier in fall camp.

“We needed a senior with some experience playing college football to come take over this team,” he said, “and he took it over.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UM cornerback Al Blades, Jr. likes NCAA proposal for extra year of eligibility

UM CB coach Mike Rumph, cornerback Al Blades, Jr., say NCAA is doing the right thing

Chris Perkins

Miami's secondary off to a good start

The Hurricanes' secondary must continue improving, including in Saturday's scrimmage

Chris Perkins

Miami is rising in preseason Top 25 polls

The University of Miami is now as high as No. 15 in revised Top 25 preseason polls that omit Big Ten and Pac-12 teams

Chris Perkins

Miami has done OK in the offseason and preseason, but must do better

The Miami Hurricanes have found a starting QB, but they still must find starting OTs, LBs and key backups

Chris Perkins

UM coach Manny Diaz wants his players to be COVID-19 leaders on campus

UM coach Manny Diaz said there's uncertainty about COVID-19 but if his players 'stay strong' and 'protect each other' they can keep the spread down

Chris Perkins

Miami TE Brevin Jordan is poised for a big season in 2020

UM's Brevin Jordan is regarded among the nation's top three tight ends and now that he's healthy he's 'better than ever'

Chris Perkins

Miami's first four opponents, including Clemson, claim they're having good camps

Each of the University of Miami's first four opponents say things are going well so far. Yes, someone is lying but UM, which ended last year on a three-game losing streak, must take them all seriously.

Chris Perkins

Five Things We Wish We'd Have Seen in Sunday's UM scrimmage

The University of Miami had a closed scrimmage Sunday. There were some good things and some bad things. Here are Five Things We Wish We'd Have Seen.

Chris Perkins

D'Eriq King ignites Miami's offense by passing for four TDs in his first scrimmage

UM QB D'Eriq King passed for four TDs in the Hurricanes' first fall scrimmage

Chris Perkins

University of Miami has its fall scrimmage Sunday night

University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King will lead his teammates in their first fall scrimmage Sunday night

Chris Perkins