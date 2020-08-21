Leadership is often an overblown intangible, a trait that’s heaped upon players, especially quarterbacks, before they’ve even showed a hint of that coveted characteristic.

Apparently that’s not the case with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who will lead the Canes offense in Saturday’s second fall scrimmage.

Players have raved about his leadership ability and how he has a commanding presence in a room. Tight end Brevin Jordan has been among the most outspoken on that topic.

But cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph might have gone further than anyone else Thursday when he described how King’s leadership is rubbing off on other players.

Rumph said after every play King is jogging with someone, giving them pointers and tips.

“I think that attitude is great, and that is contagious,” Rumph said, “and once you get a whole offense or whole defense correcting each other and coaching each other, the sky is the limit.”

Rumph also detailed a practice occasion when he was going over the defense during a walk-through and he noticed King staring and observing. Rumph later noticed other players standing beside King and doing the same thing. The topper was Rumph later learned King had struggled with that particular defensive formation so he was learning how to become a better player by watching the defense.

Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee gave King high praise early in fall practices.

“I think height is what everybody is looking for when they are recruiting or drafting quarterbacks, but it’s not the end-all be-all,” Lashlee said. “It’s about whether they are tough. Can they lead? Can they make all the throws? He can certainly make all the throws. I think he has shown so far during this first week that he is a very good passer.

“I do think when a quarterback can run, it differentiates himself from other guys who can’t so we get so focused on how he can run. That is obviously an added strength to his game, but he is a quarterback. He is not an athlete playing quarterback. He is a quarterback that is athletic.”

Rumph also talked about King’s on-field, physical gifts.

“D’Eriq goes through every single read,” Rumph said. “As you sit here and watch him he’ll look at every progression and put his eyes in different spots and very quickly he can get the ball out to that spot, so I can understand to an offense how that can be surprising, to see a quarterback that’s not looking at you and then just throw the ball your way without kind of not looking at you I think that’s a gift I’ve seen at the next level and he definitely has that gift.”

But it’s the leadership that has impressed everyone, and will likely impress everyone again Saturday.

Jordan talked about it earlier in fall camp.

“We needed a senior with some experience playing college football to come take over this team,” he said, “and he took it over.”