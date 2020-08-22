Miami senior defensive end Quincy Roche, the transfer from Temple, has been named to the Pro Football Focus All-American team as a first-team edge rusher.

Roche is the only University of Miami player on the PFF College All-American team.

It’s a bit of a surprise tight end Brevin Jordan didn’t make the cut but PFF didn’t include him on its four-deep squad.

Here’s what PFF said about Roche: “Roche was a dominant force for Temple this past season, producing a 93.3 pass-rush grade that ranked second to only Chase Young. He had five games last year in which he recorded more than seven pressures, something only one other FBS edge rusher accomplished (only one had four games, too).”

Roche had 13.0 sacks last year as a redshirt junior at Temple and earned AAC (American Athletic Conference) Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Roche will wear No. 2 at Miami. He was awarded No. 9 at Temple midway through his sophomore season. Temple gives single-digit numbers to its toughest players.

Miami won’t have defensive end Greg Rousseau, a projected first-round pick, because he opted to sit out the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Roche is expected to provide the pass rush Miami is missing without Rousseau.

Last month Rousseau, Roche and Jordan all earned preseason All-American honors from Phil Steele. Rousseau was named first team, Roche was named second team and Jordan was named third team.

Jordan is generally regarded as the third-best draft-eligible tight end behind Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth and Florida’s Kyle Pitts. But PFF has Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar as its first-team selections followed by Freiermuth and Pitts with Utah’s Brant Kuithe earning honorable mention.

In PFF’s preseason position-by-position draft rankings Rousseau is the No. 1 edge rusher while Roche is No. 7. PFF hasn’t yet released its tight end rankings.