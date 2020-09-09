Stop Spencer Brown. That will be the main thought on the minds of Miami’s defenders at 8 p.m. Thursday when UM, which was 17th nationally in run defense last year, opens its season against Alabama-Birmingham at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brown, the senior who rushed for 127 yards in UAB’s 45-35 victory over Central Arkansas last week, is UAB’s all-time leading rusher with 3,249 yards.

However, UAB has another back who could prove worrisome and that’s Jermaine Brown Jr., who rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown against Central Arkansas.

UM senior linebacker Zach McCloud is aware of the dangers of UAB’s ground game.

“Both really talented guys,” McCloud said today on a video conference call. “I know they play hard, (and) especially if you just take the time to really watch them play those are really two guys that will give you as much trouble as anybody else, if not more.”

Mami’s run defense, led by its starting defensive line of tackles Jon Ford and Nesta Jade Silvera and ends Quincy Roche and Jaelan Phillips, must start the process of shutting down the Blazers’ run game.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker said Ford and Silvera had good fall camps.

“If they’re both consistent they both can be dominant,” Baker said.

But they’ll need help from linebackers Zach McCloud and Bradley Jennings, Jr., and strikers Gilbert Frierson and Keontra Smith for the run defense to be successful.

Miami will also need to rely on its depth on the defensive line among tackles backup tackles Jared Harrison-Hunte and Jordan Miller and ends Jahfari Harvey and Cam Williams.

UAB showed a respectable passing game last week led by quarterback Tyler Johnston (17 of 25, 143 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) and tight ends Gerrit Prince (four receptions, 31 yards, two touchdowns last week) and Hayden Pittman (three receptions, 37 yards last week).

But wide receivers Austin Watkins Jr. (seven receptions, 72 yards last week; 57 receptions, 1,092 yards, six touchdowns in 2019) and Myron Mitchell (four receptions, 47 yards last week; 34 receptions, 554 yards, four touchdowns in 2019) also had good games.

Still, the idea is for UM to stop the run, make UAB one dimensional and tee off on Johnston with the pass rush.

After all, the Blazers rushed for 223 yards on a clock-eating 49 carries. They averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

That’s got UM’s attention.

“I know on defense we’ve been really focusing on making sure to play as clean as possible, technique-wise and everything,” McCloud said. “This opening game, for us, tackling wins those games so you’ve got to give them the respect that they deserve and play them the way they deserve to be played.”