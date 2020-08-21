SI.com
All Hurricanes
Five Things To Watch in UM's second fall scrimmage

Chris Perkins

Miami holds its second fall scrimmage Saturday at Greentree practice field and with fewer than three weeks before the Sept. 10 opener against Alabama-Birmingham there are still plenty of questions to be answered.

With that in mind, here are Five Things To Watch in the Hurricanes’ scrimmage.

--Offensive tackles: Coach Manny Diaz said left tackle John Campbell Jr. and right tackle Jarrid Williams have had the first look and it seems as though they’ve held those jobs fairly well so far. But nothing is set. Kai-Leon Herbert and Zion Nelson are still believed to be in the mix, probably Nelson more than Herbert. It’s doubtful Miami will get strong offensive line play this year but they can be solid and reliable, and the first step will be finding good offensive tackles to go along with center Corey Gaynor.

--Linebackers: We know senior Zach McCloud will be a starter and we think junior Bradley Jennings, Jr., will get a starting spot in the middle. Jennings, who is battling sophomore Sam Brooks Jr. and freshman Avery Huff, missed last season with a hip injury but is getting rave reviews in the fall. Junior Waynmon Steed, freshman Corey Flagg and freshman Tirek-Austin Cave are also pushing for playing time and starting jobs.

--Mental errors: Diaz said the Hurricanes were good in this area in the first scrimmage, save for a couple of after-the-whistle incidents. It’ll be important for Miami to keep progressing in this direction. Let’s face it, this isn’t an overly talented UM team so reducing things such as penalties and blown assignments will greatly improve Miami’s chances of winning.

--D’Eriq King: So far the senior quarterback has been the hit of fall camp, earning the respect and trust of his teammates. But he must continue. Quarterback is always the most important position on the field and King, the transfer from Houston, is dynamic enough to raise everyone’s level of play if he’s on top of his game.

--Pass rush: Among senior Quincy Roche, freshman Jafhari Harvey, junior Jaelan Phillips, freshman Cameron Williams, freshman Chantz Williams and freshman Quentin Williams the Canes must find a strong two-deep pass rush rotation. Remember, Greg Rousseau, a possible top 10 pick in the NFL draft, is sitting out the season due to COVID-19 concerns. That's a huge absence. Roche, a projected second- or third-round NFL draft pick, is a certain starter and Phillips is a likely starter. After that, it’s up to the youngsters to put pressure on quarterbacks.

