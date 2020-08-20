We know there can be multiple truths from a single scrimmage. Still, it seems a bit odd Miami coach Manny Diaz can declare quarterback D’Eriq King had a good scrimmage with four touchdown passes, the wide receivers had a good scrimmage, and the secondary had a good scrimmage.

But everyone swears it’s true.

“I was pleased with our (starting) secondary,” Diaz said.

Diaz said the thing the likely starting secondary – cornerbacks Al Blades, Jr., and D.J. Ivey and safeties Bubba Bolden and Gurvan Hall, Jr. – did best was take away the deep outside passes.

“I thought we were really good on all the outside lanes, deep throws,” Diaz said.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph said his group played with great leverage and ran to the ball well. Rumph said the thing he’d like to see in Saturday’s scrimmage from his cornerbacks is clean technique.

“When you watch film on us I want to see all of my corners doing the same technique,” he said. "You can look at any corner and see they were taught specific things. I think when they do things like that it makes them easier to coach.”

Diaz said he liked the efforts from sophomore cornerback Christian Williams and sophomore cornerback Te’Cory Couch.

As for safeties, Diaz was especially impressed with Hall, the junior from Palm Beach Gardens.

“Gurvan Hall might have had his best scrimmage as a Miami Hurricane,” Diaz said. “He was everywhere.”

The favorable reviews of the secondary is an encouraging development considering UM faces two experienced quarterbacks to open the season in Alabama-Birmingham’s Tyler Johnston and Louisville’s Micale Cunningham, who led the nation in yards per pass last season (11.54) and tossed 28 touchdowns. Louisville also brings back wide receiver Tutu Atwell, a first-team All-ACC selection last year.

Senior safety Amari Carter missed the scrimmage due to an injury (he’s expected to play in Saturday’s scrimmage) and freshman safety Avantae Williams, the nation’s No. 1 recruit at his position, will miss the season with an undisclosed injury.

Still, the early comments say the secondary is coming along well and growing.

“As a secondary we’re just more connected, building that relationship,” Ivey said.

Ivey even gave an example of how the communication is better.

“Most of the time I play on the opposite side of the field so it would be hard for me to get the signal and call from the (defensive coordinator),” he said. “But knowing I’ve got a safety or a linebacker that’s going to tell me the call, tell me what’s going on, looking at the splits and what not and letting me know what’s going on I think that’s a big help.”

Even though the talk is positive about the secondary they say they can get better. And the defensive backs, well, Blades, at least, said you might see a different version of him in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I personally will be focused on just playing free,” he said, “having a little bit of a hair-on-fire mentality, just letting myself go a little.”