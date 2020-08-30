SI.com
All Hurricanes
HomeRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Miami's Competition at Striker Should Be Settled Soon

Chris Perkins

Miami must settle a number of starting jobs soon, and striker, the Hurricanes’ hybrid linebacker/safety position that features a spirited competition between sophomore Keontra Smth and redshirt sophomore Gilbert Frierson, is among those jobs.

Two weeks ago Jonathan Patke, Miami’s outside linebacker/special teams coach, said the competition was too close to call.

“It’s going to be fun in this camp to see who is going to take that job over,” he said.

With the season opener a week and a half away it’s about time the Canes settled on a starter and began preparing him to face Alabama-Birmingham in the Sept. 10 opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

Frierson, who is from Coral Gables (Fl.), played in all 13 games last season, making one start, and had 15 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups.

Smith, who is from Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna, played in seven games last season, mostly on special teams, and ended with two tackles.

Sophomore Ryan Ragone has an outside shot at the starting job but it’s largely considered a two-man competition. 

Patke said Smith (5-11, 215) played a similar position in high school, which helps. 

“He’s really come along,” Patke said. “You think of him being an older guy almost with Romeo (Finley) being the guy the last two years.”

However, Frierson (6-1, 205), a converted cornerback, might have a knowledge advantage. Patke said Frierson is a smart player who can line up the entire defense.

“Sometimes he does that if he’s out there with young guys, young (defensive backs),” Patke said.

Miami, which introduced the striker position in 2018, needs a smart, aggressive, athletic player at that position, someone physical enough to provide some run support but versatile enough to also handle pass coverage. Patke said he wants to utilize multiple players at striker.

We’ll soon see whether Patke thinks Smith or Frierson is better suited to be the starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami DE Jaelan Phillips Seems Ready to Have a Big Season

Jaelan Phillips Appears Ready to Restore Some Glory to Miami's DE Position

Chris Perkins

Miami Making Wise Decisions As It Attempts To Play Football In Fall

UM Bans Alcohol Sales All Season, Bans Students From First Two Games

Chris Perkins

Safety Kamren Kinchens, a UM 2021 Recruit, Earns Elite Honor

Kinchens Among 10 Recruits Nationally Named 'Best Defensive Fit' For His Program

Chris Perkins

Video: Why Miami's Safeties Must Be 'Visually Vocal' To Communicate With Defense

Watch Miami Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda, Safety Amari Carter Explain Being 'Visually Vocal'

Chris Perkins

Miami Picks Up Commitment From Chase Smith, Heralded Two-Way Local Player

Smith, a SI All-American Candidate, Likely To Play Striker or LB

Marcus Benjamin

Jim Morris Gets Induction Into National College Baseball Hall Of Fame

Morris Honored By National College Baseball Hall Of Fame In Video Ceremony

Chris Perkins

RB Katravis Geter of Miami Carol City Wants to get UM's Attention

Geter Aspires to Have Big Season

Marcus Benjamin

Miami's Freshmen RBs Learning How To Be Patient Runners

Hurricanes' Freshmen Beginning To Understand Nuance

Chris Perkins

University of Miami Video of Aug. 25 Practice

Is The UM Quarterback Rotation Significant on This Video?

Chris Perkins

Miami RB Jaylan Knighton Explains Why He's Called 'Rooster'

UM RB Jaylan Knighton Said His Nickname Goes Back to Little League

Chris Perkins