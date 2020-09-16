SI.com
All Hurricanes
HomeRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Miami's Top 25 Ranking Comes Under Attack When Big Ten Resumes

Chris Perkins

The Big Ten is resuming play Oct. 24, which means those teams will eventually be eligible for the AP Top 25 poll once again.

What does that mean for the 17th-ranked University of Miami, which visits 18th-ranked Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a nationally-televised game?

It means the Canes better play well over the next four weeks if they hope to have Top 25 staying power when the Big Ten teams re-enter the polls.

Miami’s next two games – at Louisville and against Florida State – are both nationally-televised 7:30 p.m. kickoffs on ABC, in other words opportunities for UM to get the attention of Top 25 voters.

If the Hurricanes make good showings against nationally-ranked Louisville and rival Florida State, and then top-ranked Clemson and 25th-ranked Pitt in the following two games, they’ll have staying power when Big Ten teams re-enter the polls.

The most realistic, ideal scenario is UM going 3-1 over the next four games, including playing Clemson tough in a hard-fought road loss. Whatever happens to UM in its next four games it can’t lose to FSU, even in a rivalry game, because of how bad FSU looked in its 16-13 loss to Georgia Tech.

Clearly UM’s longshot CFP (College Football Playoff) hopes will take a major blow with teams such as Ohio State, No. 2 in the preseason Top 25, and Penn State, No. 7 in the preseason Top 25, back in the mix.

But let’s get real. It was awfully generous to ever include the Canes even as a darkhorse for the four-team playoffs.

The Big Ten’s return really means Miami’s ability to stay in the Top 25 will be under attack starting around Halloween and continuing throughout the rest of the season.

The Big Ten had seven teams in the preseason AP Top 25.

UM’s best chance to make an early impression on Top 25 voters comes in the next four games, especially the next two, both of which are nationally-televised and winnable.

Let’s see whether the Canes can take advantage of this early-season opportunity.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami's CBs Face Big Tests on Quality And Depth Over Next Month

Christian Williams' Absence Will Test Miami's Remaining CBs

Chris Perkins

UM Rushing Game vs. Louisville Rushing Defense

Winning This Matchup Goes A Long Way Toward Winning Saturday's Game

Chris Perkins

A Closer Look At UM Pass Defense vs. Louisville Passing Offense

No. 17 Miami Must Find Way to Contain No. 18 Louisville Passing Offense

Chris Perkins

No. 17 Miami Shows Nimble Side Of New, Up-Tempo Offense

Hurricanes Could Be Forced To Make In-Game Adjustments vs. No. 18 Louisville

Chris Perkins

Believe It Or Not: How Much Of Miami's Opening Performance Is Here To Stay?

Hurricanes' Strengths (And Weaknesses) From Last Week Might Not Be Same This Week

Chris Perkins

No. 17 Miami Looking For Better Performance From QB D'Eriq King

Hurricanes Coaches Not Worried About Their Dynamic Transfer

Chris Perkins

UM Starters Could Change As No. 17 Canes Prepare for No. 18 Louisville

Miami Coaches Hint At Possible Changes On Both Sides Of Ball

Chris Perkins

No. 17 Miami Has Opportunity To Record Numerous Top 25 Victories

Hurricanes Face Top 25 Teams in Five of Remaining 10 Games

Chris Perkins

UM's Commitments From Chaminade-Madonna Have Good Season Debuts

Miami's 2021-22 Classes Include Trio Who Opened Their Seasons Last Weekend

Marcus Benjamin

Punting Difficulties Haunt Miami And Louisville In Openers

Hurricanes And Cardinals Allow Opponents 21 Points Due To Errors

Chris Perkins