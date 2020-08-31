SI.com
All Hurricanes
HomeRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

UAB, Miami's Opening Opponent, Earns Dubious COVID-19 Distinction

Chris Perkins

Here’s one of the things to watch as UM goes forward with football this fall: last week the New York Times named University of Alabama-Birmingham as the school with the most COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

UAB is Miami’s opponent for the Sept. 10 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Times lists UAB with 972 cases, far out-distancing the No. 2 school on the list, North Carolina, which is listed with 835 cases.

UM plays UNC, which switched to online classes in response to a recent outbreak, in the season finale on Dec. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Times said it surveyed more than 1,500 American college and universities, including every private college that competes in NCAA athletics. Data is reported through Aug. 25.

UM is listed with four cases from March 1 through Aug. 24.

Miami’s second opponent, Louisville, is listed with 87 cases from March 1 through Aug. 24.

Florida State, Miami’s third opponent, is listed with 68 cases.

Auburn and Tennessee, both SEC schools, have already skipped practices due to COVID-19 issues

UAB students didn’t take kindly to the story in The Times and the school released a statement saying their numbers were higher because they count cases differently than other schools. The Times, in its chart detailing the numbers of positive cases for schools, said there are discrepancies in the way schools report positive tests.

UAB kicks off the FBS season at 8 p.m. Thursday when it plays Central Arkansas. An hour later, Southern Miss plays South Alabama in the second FBS game of the year.

College football started Saturday when Central Arkansas defeated Austin Peay, 24-17, in the FCS Kickoff Classic.

It’s tough to say what it would take nowdays for a team to postpone a game due to COVID-19 issues.

But it’s a possibility that can’t be ignored, regardless of how the positive tests are counted.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's How UM Scores More Points, Runs More Plays

Hurricanes Must Do A Couple Of Things For More Offensive Success

Chris Perkins

Three Keys For UM To Win Its Early-Season Games

UM Must Do These Things To Get Off To A Good Start

Chris Perkins

Popular Miami Punter Lou Hedley 'Way More Relaxed' This Year

Miami's 26-Year-Old Punter Drew Attention Worldwide in 2019

Chris Perkins

UM, About 10 Days from Its Opener, Should Name a Starting Striker Soon

Hurricanes Have Used Hybrid Safety/Linebacker Position Since 2018

Chris Perkins

Miami DE Jaelan Phillips Seems Ready to Have a Big Season

Jaelan Phillips Appears Ready to Restore Some Glory to Miami's DE Position

Chris Perkins

Miami Making Wise Decisions As It Attempts To Play Football In Fall

UM Bans Alcohol Sales All Season, Bans Students From First Two Games

Chris Perkins

Safety Kamren Kinchens, a UM 2021 Recruit, Earns Elite Honor

Kinchens Among 10 Recruits Nationally Named 'Best Defensive Fit' For His Program

Chris Perkins

Video: Why Miami's Safeties Must Be 'Visually Vocal' To Communicate With Defense

Watch Miami Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda, Safety Amari Carter Explain Being 'Visually Vocal'

Chris Perkins

Miami Picks Up Commitment From Chase Smith, Heralded Two-Way Local Player

Smith, a SI All-American Candidate, Likely To Play Striker or LB

Marcus Benjamin

Jim Morris Gets Induction Into National College Baseball Hall Of Fame

Morris Honored By National College Baseball Hall Of Fame In Video Ceremony

Chris Perkins