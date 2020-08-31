Here’s one of the things to watch as UM goes forward with football this fall: last week the New York Times named University of Alabama-Birmingham as the school with the most COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

UAB is Miami’s opponent for the Sept. 10 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Times lists UAB with 972 cases, far out-distancing the No. 2 school on the list, North Carolina, which is listed with 835 cases.

UM plays UNC, which switched to online classes in response to a recent outbreak, in the season finale on Dec. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Times said it surveyed more than 1,500 American college and universities, including every private college that competes in NCAA athletics. Data is reported through Aug. 25.

UM is listed with four cases from March 1 through Aug. 24.

Miami’s second opponent, Louisville, is listed with 87 cases from March 1 through Aug. 24.

Florida State, Miami’s third opponent, is listed with 68 cases.

Auburn and Tennessee, both SEC schools, have already skipped practices due to COVID-19 issues

UAB students didn’t take kindly to the story in The Times and the school released a statement saying their numbers were higher because they count cases differently than other schools. The Times, in its chart detailing the numbers of positive cases for schools, said there are discrepancies in the way schools report positive tests.

UAB kicks off the FBS season at 8 p.m. Thursday when it plays Central Arkansas. An hour later, Southern Miss plays South Alabama in the second FBS game of the year.

College football started Saturday when Central Arkansas defeated Austin Peay, 24-17, in the FCS Kickoff Classic.

It’s tough to say what it would take nowdays for a team to postpone a game due to COVID-19 issues.

But it’s a possibility that can’t be ignored, regardless of how the positive tests are counted.