Miami could be at a distinct disadvantage when it hosts Alabama-Birmingham in its Sept. 10 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium. UAB will have already played a game and will be familiar with gameday situations as well as the new logistics of this COVID-19 football world. The Blazers open their season Thursday night against Central Arkansas.

On the other hand, Miami could have an advantage over UAB because the Hurricanes will have film to study on the Blazers’ personnel groupings and plays. UAB won’t have any idea what to expect from a (hopefully) energized, high-scoring Hurricanes offense now led by offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who came over from SMU, and quarterback D’Eriq King, who came over from Houston.

How does UM coach Manny Diaz view the situation?

Diaz thinks UAB has the advantage because it will have played a game.

It must be noted Diaz wasn’t making any sort of excuse in any way, shape, form or fashion. He was answering a question.

And I think Diaz is right. UAB will have an advantage, in that respect.

Diaz also doesn’t think UM gains a big offensive advantage even though its new offensive system hasn’t been glimpsed publicly in film from a spring game, tweets from media, or tweets from fans, all of which would have been public by now.

This is where I disagree with Diaz.

You would think the Canes get even a slight advantage in that area with Lashlee, whose SMU offense averaged 41.8 points per game, and King, who had 36 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2018, his last full season.

“I don’t know that there’s as much mystery as everybody thinks…,” Diaz said when it comes to UM’s unseen offense. “Everybody’s watching last year’s film. All of us coaches, everybody has a track record, and again, what they may do to attack Central Arkansas in one way or the other may not be exactly what they would do to attack us.”

True. But you’d have to think having Lashlee, King, tight end Brevin Jordan, running back Cam’Ron Harris and right tackle Jarrid Williams, among others, in brand new up-tempo offense, along with having a talent edge, however slight, should give UM an advantage in that aspect.

Diaz, keeping things simple, thinks football is football, and this game will come down to the usual things.

“I think once we get into playing the game it’s going to come down to their guys doing what they do and our guys doing what we do,” Diaz said, “and a battle of execution, like it always does.”