UM Defeats UAB, 31-14

Miami running back Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead a ground game that gained 366 yards as the Canes defeated Alabama-Birmingham 31-14 in Thursday's opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

A sparse crowd – it was announced at 8,153, far fewer than the 13,000 designated capacity for the game and the 65,000 stadium capacity – was able to comfortably socially distance at Hard Rock Stadium's first game since Super Bowl LIV.

But those who attended witnessed UM end a three-game losing streak from last season that included losses to FIU, Duke and Louisiana Tech.

"I couldn't be more proud of our players," Miami coach Manny Diaz said, later adding, "It has been a while since we won a game...so to see that lockerroom was a great reward for everybody in there."

Most figured UM's up-tempo offense, led by first-year offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, would be led by its passing game. But instead it was the running game that allowed Miami to play fast as the Hurricanes had 52 carries.

The only downer for Miami's ground game was Harris jogged off the field in the fourth quarter and didn't return after an apparent right knee injury. But he said he's OK.

"I'm good," Harris said.

Still, it was a promising start for Miami's offense.

The Hurricanes, who averaged 65 plays per game last season, ran 78 plays Thursday. Lashlee's SMU offense averaged around 80 plays per game last season while averaging 41.8 points per game. UM, which totaled 492 yards of offense, isn't at the 2019 SMU level but it appears to be making progress offensively.

"To run for over 300 yards and have over 500 yards of offense is really impressive," Diaz said.

UM quarterback D'Eriq King, the senior transfer from Houston, deftly directed the charge by going 15 for 23 passing for 141 yards through the air with one touchdown no interceptions and totaling 83 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown rushing.

King hit tight end Brevin Jordan (three receptions, 51 yards, one touchdown), regarded as one of the nation's best, for a 4-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give the Canes their 31-14 lead. It was King's FBS-record 16th consecutive game with a passing and rushing touchdown.

Miami's defense, led by transfer defensive ends Quincy Roche (Temple) and Jaelan Phillips (UCLA), led a unit that held UAB running back Spencer Brown to 74 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown. Brown, UAB's career rushing leader, rushed for 127 yards in the Blazer's 45-35 victory over Central Arkansas last week.

Miami's defense held UAB to just 80 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

UAB had five three-and-outs among its 13 possessions.

Miami took a 14-7 lead at halftime on the strength of its ground game where it had a 181-13 edge in rushing yards. UAB hurt itself with penalties early, amassing seven for 40 yards in the first half. The Blazers ended with 11 penalties for 75 yards.

Miami’s up-tempo offense wheezed and sputtered in the first half, threatening to string together some plays but it didn’t happen consistently. Miami scored on a four-play, 75-yard drive capped by Harris’ 66-yard run, and a six-play, 64-yard drive capped by King’s 12-yard run. In between there wasn’t much excitement.

UAB scored two plays after it recovered a fumbled punt by Mark Pope, reaching the end zone on 16-yard pass from Tyler Johnston III to Austin Watkins on a beautiful double move to take a 7-0 lead.

But that was about the end of the excitement for UAB.

Miami's biggest defensive disappointment was it didn't produce a turnover so it couldn't debut the 2020 Turnover Chain, which is in its fourth year of existence. However, the Hurricanes did a get a few chances to don the Touchdown Ring. Perhaps nest week the Turnover Chain will debut.

Miami visits Louisville next week.