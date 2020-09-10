Things won’t be easy for the University of Miami in tonight’s 8 p.m. season opener against Alabama-Birmingham at Hard Rock Stadium. UAB, which defeated Central Arkansas, 45-35, last week, is a quality Group of 5 team and two-time West Division winner of Conference USA. The Blazers must be respected.

UM’s newcomers, both players and coaches, will play a huge role in the game, and they might end up being the difference-makers.

Miami’s up-tempo offense, led by offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and quarterback D’Eriq King, both newcomers, will experience growing pains. None of the starting wide receivers – Mike Harley, Dee Wiggins or Mark Pope – appears to be a game-breaking, 1,000-yard type of player. Running back Cam’Ron Harris has potential but must show he can carry be a reliable No. 1 option. The offensive line, a source of frustration a year ago, is going to have some struggles. It’ll be interesting to gauge its improvement with veterans such as center Corey Gaynor and newcomers such as right tackle Jarrid Williams, another newcomer.

The most reliable players on UM’s are King, who was outstanding in 2018 with Houston (36 touchdowns, six interceptions), and tight end Brevin Jordan, one of the nation’s best at his position.

UAB’s defense, led by linebacker Kris Moll and edge rusher Jordan Smith, will make life tough for the Canes.

Miami’s defense, led by newcomer defensive ends Quincy Roche and Jaelan Phillips, must stop the run. UAB rushed for 233 yards in last week’s 45-35 victory over Central Arkansas and Spencer Brown rushed for 127 yards.

UM linebacker Zach McCloud, the Canes’ most experienced returning defender, must lead a front seven filled with unproven talent.

In the secondary, however, UM should shine with veteran leadership among cornerbacks D.J. Ivey and Al Blades Jr., and safeties Gurvan Hall Jr., Amari Carter and Bubba Bolden.

UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston is comfortable with wide receivers Austin Watkins and Myron Mitchell, and they’ll challenge Miami’s defensive backs. However, if Roche, projected as a second- or third-round NFL draft pick, and Phillips can lead an aggressive pass rush it’ll go a long way toward earning UM a victory.

Miami is looking forward to improved special teams with strong punting from Lou Hedley and dependable kicking from Jose Borregales, also a newcomer. Pope is expected to handled kickoff and punt return duties.

Weather shouldn’t be a factor. The forecast calls for 82 degrees at kickoff with a 10 percent chance of rain and a 7 mph wind.

Prediction: Miami 27, UAB 14. Expect King, Roche, Phillips, Williams and Borregales to be fired up for UM debuts and make the difference. The Blazers will have players miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19, according to coach Bill Clark, but none are starters. By the way, if the Canes don’t get this victory it could be a rough start to the season because their next four games are at Louisville (Sept. 19), against Florida State (Sept. 26), at Clemson (Oct. 10) and against Pitt (Oct. 17).