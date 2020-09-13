Keep an eye on special teams Saturday when Miami and Louisville meet at Cardinals Stadium. Punt-related errors led to a combined 21 points for their opponents last week.

The Hurricanes and Cardinals both overcame their mistakes to win but they were playing inferior Week One opponents. They might not be as lucky in this week's ACC opener.

Miami had one major special teams error in its 31-14 victory over Alabama-Birmingham. Junior wide receiver Mark Pope, in his first game as the No. 1 punt returner, lost a fumbled punt at UM’s 17-yard line. The Blazers scored two plays later on a 16-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.

But Louisville had two major special teams blunders.

Sophomore punter Logan Lupo, in his first game as the starter, mishandled one punt and had another blocked in the Cardinals’ 35-21 victory over Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers recovered Lupo’s fumbled punt at the Louisville 1-yard line and scored one play later for a 7-0 first-quarter lead. In the third quarter WKU blocked a punt and recovered at Louisville’s 4-yard line. The Hilltoppers scored a touchdown two plays later to cut their deficit to 28-14.

UM and Louisville were each clean in special teams aside from those mistakes – Pope was replaced as punt returner for one punt but then resumed duties -- but those were costly errors that breathed life into their opponents.

Miami has been on a years-long mission to shore up its special teams, finding punter Lou Hedley last year and kicker Jose Borregales this year. The Canes must hope they don’t spring leaks elsewhere.

It might be a bit comforting to know Miami and Louisville weren’t alone in costly special teams play. Special teams errors popped up throughout college football last week.

Georgia Tech had two field goals and an extra point blocked in its 16-13 victory over Florida State; Syracuse, trailing North Carolina, 7-3, shortly before halftime, missed a 29-yard field goal attempt in its 31-6 loss to the Tar Heels; North Carolina saw an illegal block in the back negate an apparent punt return touchdown; Texas State tied its game against Texas-San Antonio at 41 on a 91-yard punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter but missed the potential game-winning extra point attempt and eventually lost in double overtime, 51-48; No. 23 Iowa State allowed two punt return touchdowns and fumbled a punt in its 31-14 upset loss to Louisiana.

It’s a safe bet many of these special teams errors surfaced because of a shortened spring practice and reduced contact during fall practice. But those two factors could still be special teams issues Saturday.

You can be certain Miami coach Manny Diaz and special teams coach Jonathan Patke will put an emphasis on special teams this week, both in shoring up their own errors and finding a way to take advantage of Louisville’s shortcomings.