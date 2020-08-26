The quarterbacks, doing their footwork drills while keeping their eyes downfield, will probably get the most attention from this UM practice video that was released Wednesday. First there was senior starter D’Eric King doing his thing on the Greentree practice field during Tuesday’s practice, then junior N’Kosi Perry followed by junior Tate Martell and freshman Tyler Van Dyke.

But it was perhaps more important to see offensive tackles Jarrid Williams and John Campbell Jr., early in the video. Perhaps it means, as expected, those two are the starting offensive tackles, Williams, the senior transfer from Houston, on the right side and Campbell, the sophomore, on the left side.

One thing that was routine but could be a key offensive factor was King running play action with running back Cam’Ron Harris and then throwing an intermediate pass to wide receiver Mark Pope.

Look at it this way, Miami, as offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee said, might not have a so-called No. 1 wide receiver this season. In other words, they might not have a dynamic go-to guy, a guy that can get open any time, a guy that will go up and fight and come down the ball almost every time, a guy who runs great routes and has great hands.

That’s why play action will be important. Miami will need to use the run to set up the pass, it will need the threat of the run to provide its receivers that extra half-second to get open. If Harris, or freshmen backups Jaylan Knighton and Donald Chaney Jr., are putting up yards on the ground, the passing game should work well. If not, the passing game probably struggles even with King having tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory available. We'll see whether someone such as freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Payton develops quickly.

By the way, this video also includes appearances by sophomore linebacker Ryan Ragone, junior defensive end Jaelan Phillips, wide receiver Mike Harley, cornerback Al Blades, Jr., and linebackers Avery Huff and Corey Flagg, Jr., among others.