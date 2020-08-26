SI.com
All Hurricanes
HomeRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

UM's QBs Will Generate The Attention On This Video, But There's Something Else To Note

Chris Perkins

The quarterbacks, doing their footwork drills while keeping their eyes downfield, will probably get the most attention from this UM practice video that was released Wednesday. First there was senior starter D’Eric King doing his thing on the Greentree practice field during Tuesday’s practice, then junior N’Kosi Perry followed by junior Tate Martell and freshman Tyler Van Dyke.

But it was perhaps more important to see offensive tackles Jarrid Williams and John Campbell Jr., early in the video. Perhaps it means, as expected, those two are the starting offensive tackles, Williams, the senior transfer from Houston, on the right side and Campbell, the sophomore, on the left side.

One thing that was routine but could be a key offensive factor was King running play action with running back Cam’Ron Harris and then throwing an intermediate pass to wide receiver Mark Pope.

Look at it this way, Miami, as offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee said, might not have a so-called No. 1 wide receiver this season. In other words, they might not have a dynamic go-to guy, a guy that can get open any time, a guy that will go up and fight and come down the ball almost every time, a guy who runs great routes and has great hands.

That’s why play action will be important. Miami will need to use the run to set up the pass, it will need the threat of the run to provide its receivers that extra half-second to get open. If Harris, or freshmen backups Jaylan Knighton and Donald Chaney Jr., are putting up yards on the ground, the passing game should work well. If not, the passing game probably struggles even with King having tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory available. We'll see whether someone such as freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Payton develops quickly.

By the way, this video also includes appearances by sophomore linebacker Ryan Ragone, junior defensive end Jaelan Phillips, wide receiver Mike Harley, cornerback Al Blades, Jr., and linebackers Avery Huff and Corey Flagg, Jr., among others.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami RB Jaylan Knighton Explains Why He's Called 'Rooster'

UM RB Jaylan Knighton Said His Nickname Goes Back to Little League

Chris Perkins

Six Local Recruits for UM in 2022, 2023

UM Must Lock Down Miami-Dade, Broward Counties; These Players Could Help

Marcus Benjamin

Miami's Starting OL, A Weakness Last Season, Should Be Set Soon

Miami Hurricanes' OL was a Weakness Last Season; That Can't Happen Again

Chris Perkins

by

Katguy

Miami Has Two DEs -- Rousseau and Roche -- Named AP Preseason All-America

UM's Rousseau, Roche earn preseason honors but only one will play

Chris Perkins

UM's Cornerbacks Showing Competitive Spirit

Miami's CBs Won't Conjure Memories of Former First-Rounders But They Play Hard

Chris Perkins

Perkins: I'm OK With the University of Miami Allowing Fans at its Season Opener

Hurricanes Plan to Have About 20 Percent of Stadium Capacity

Chris Perkins

Miami Isn't Ranked In the AP Preseason Top 25, But It Could Be Ranked Soon

Miami Hurricanes Would Almost Certainly Move Into Top 25 With Victory in Season Opener

Chris Perkins

Hurricanes Have Two Members of 2021 Class Named to Elite Preseason SI99 List

The Inaugural Preseason SI99, Which Ranks the Nation's Best Players, Includes Miami Recruits James Williams and Leonard Taylor

Chris Perkins

Miami DE Quincy Roche named to another preseason All-America team

UM's Quincy Roche earns another preseason first-team All-America honor

Chris Perkins

by

Chris Perkins

UM has ragged second scrimmage but RB Cam'Ron Harris played well

Miami coach Manny Diaz said his team was 'sloppy' and had too many penalties

Chris Perkins