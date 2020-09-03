SI.com
UM's 2021 Wide Receiver Commitments Earn National Honor from SI All-American

Chris Perkins

Miami’s 2021 collection of wide receiver commitments, which includes Romello Brinson (Miami Northwestern), Jacolby George (Plantation American Heritage), Brashard Smith (Miami Palmetto) and Malik Curtis (Fort Myers Bishop Verdot), was given a national honor by SI All-American recently.

The Hurricanes got Honorable Mention status in a ranking of the nation’s top 2021 Wide Receiver Commitment Groups by school.

In essence, Miami, whose wide receiver commitments are all from in-state players, was deemed to ranked among the top eight nationally by earning an honorable mention selection along with Baylor and Kentucky.

The top five, in order, are Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Clemson and Oregon.

SI All-American said of its five-school 2021 wide receiver class ranking: “The ideal criteria includes programs with three or more verbally committed prospects we have projected at wide receiver or slot receiver to this point in the cycle.

"Excluding the programs with two or less wide and slot receivers committed, even among those likely to add another elite like Ohio State or Oklahoma with Emeka Egbuka, this list represents the best combination of high-end depth on current commitment lists (as of September 2).”

SI All-American had this to say about Brinson in its evaluation: “Hailing from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, Brinson routinely plays against athletically-talented competition. He can perform multiple roles for an offense and has very good adjusting ability to throws and good ball skills. Though he needs to develop more mass and strength, Brinson has a skill set that projects as a multi-faceted swing receiver for a college offense.”

SI All-American had this to say about George in its bottom-line breakdown: “George can be a college No. 1 wide receiver if he gains the proper strength and stamina. Excellent hands, quickness, route running, and position savvy make him one of the nation’s most dangerous route runners. Could play slot wide receiver or be a perimeter wide receiver at the next level.”

SI All-American had this to say about Smith in its evaluation: “Someone with this type of speed is going to terrify defenses every time he steps foot onto the football field. Smith is going to take the top off of defenses, and early in his career you can manufacture touches for him and watch him work whether operating from the backfield or the wing, slot, return game, etc…”

SI All-American had this to say about Curtis in its evaluation: "Don’t be surprised if Curtis makes a name for himself early in his career as Miami’s primary return man. Also recruited at cornerback, but bet here is he proves too dynamic with the ball to play defense. Surefire contributor as return specialist and gadget player, with potential to emerge as quality wide receiver down the line."

