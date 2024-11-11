Wake Forest at No. 12 Miami Kickoff Time Announced
The penultimate game of the season for the Hurricanes now has a set kickoff time per the ACC.
Miami’s game against Wake Forest on Nov. 23 will kick off at noon from Hard Rock Stadium, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon. This is the Hurricanes’ home finale that will be broadcast on ESPN.
Miami leads the all-time series with the Demon Deacons, 8-3. winning seven straight meetings. The two sides last faced off in 2013.
The Hurricanes (9-1, 5-1 ACC) still hold their destiny thanks to Virginia defeating Pitt this past weekend, and now only have to defeat Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3 ACC) and Sycrasue (6-3, 3-3 ACC) to make it to the ACC Championship game where they would likely take on the SMU Mustangs.
