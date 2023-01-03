Watch Future Canes: Under Armour All-American Game Time and TV

It’s fun to see the future of the program hit the gridiron. That’s what’s going to happen when Rueben Bain, Cormani McClain, Robert Stafford take to the field at Camping World Stadium today.

As noted in yesterday’s article, all three of these young men have a chance to make a direct impact on the outcome of the game. They are all playmakers. Here’s when they will be playing and where Miami fans can watch the game on television:

Game time: 5 p.m. ET.

Channel: ESPN.

Additional notes: With so many top players going up these three soon to be Canes, there will be breakdowns of each of them, as well as which players played well during the game.

For instance, how does McClain do against elite wide receiver and South California commitment Zachariah Branch? How does Stafford do against him, and other talented wide receivers? What about all the talent along the offensive line going against Bain?

Plus, do not forget about do-it-all athlete and track phenom Nyckoles Harbor. He's going to be playing flex tight end. How he runs routes and uses his size and speed will be monitored. He's still considering taking a visit to see Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program; do not forget that.

These are the fun storylines to follow from the Under Armour All-American game. Photographs, videos, and all the game details will be up over the next 24-48 hours here at All Hurricanes.

