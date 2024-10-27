Where Miami Ranks Entering Week 10
Following a dominant victory over Florida State, the Miami Hurricanes ranked No. 5 in both major college football rankings released Sunday.
The Hurricanes moved up one spot in the AP Poll, cracking the top five for the first time since Nov. 19, 2017. Miami (8-0, 4-0 ACC) is off to its best start since the 2017 season and earned its highest ranking since that 2017 campaign.
The Hurricanes are one of four ACC programs to appear in the polls, joined alongside No. 11/8 Clemson, No. 18/17 Pitt, and No. 20/20 SMU, and will likely await one of the three teams in the ACC Championship game in December.
AP Top 25 Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon, (61), 8-0, 1549
2. Georgia, (1), 6-1, 1467
3. Penn State, 7-0, 1417
4. Ohio State, 6-1, 1324
5. Miami (FL), 8-0, 1283
6. Texas, 7-1, 1276
7. Tennessee, 6-1, 1081
8. Notre Dame, 7-1, 1000
9. BYU, 8-0, 995
10. Texas A&M, 7-1, 972
11. Clemson, 6-1, 968
11. Iowa State, 7-0, 968
13. Indiana, 8-0, 952
14. Alabama, 6-2, 706
15. Boise State, 6-1, 619
16. LSU, 6-2, 577
17. Kansas State, 7-1, 571
18. Pittsburgh, 7-0, 570
19. Ole Miss, 6-2, 471
20. SMU, 7-1, 400
21. Army, 7-0, 312
22. Washington State, 7-1, 220
23. Colorado, 6-2, 152
24. Illinois, 6-2, 113
25. Missouri, 6-2, 44
Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana 3, South Carolina 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon, (53), 8-0, 1349
2. Georgia, (1), 6-1, 1270
3. Penn State, 7-0, 1239
4. Ohio State, 6-1, 1160
5. Miami (FL), 8-0, 1136
6. Texas, 7-1, 1096
7. Tennessee, 6-1, 987
8. Clemson, 6-1, 942
9. Notre Dame, 7-1. 853
10. Iowa State, 7-0, 846
11. Texas A&M, 7-1, 806
12. BYU, 8-0, 786
13. Indiana, 8-0, 741
14. Alabama, 6-2. 619
15. Kansas State, 7-1, 533
16. LSU, 6-2, 530
17. Pittsburgh, 7-0, 495
18. Ole Miss, 6-2, 475
19. Boise State, 6-1, 459
20. SMU, 7-1, 346
21. Army, 7-0, 278
22. Washington State, 7-1, 160
23. Missouri, 6-2, 114
24. Illinois, 6-2, 89
25. Memphis, 7-1, 76
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado 75, Tulane 27, Louisiana 14, Vanderbilt 13, Navy 10, UNLV 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 3, Duke 3, Arkansas 3, Louisville 2, James Madison 2, Michigan 1.