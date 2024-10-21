Hurricanes Trending in Right Direction for 2026 Legacy Prospect
The Miami Hurricanes, who currently hold the 25th ranked recruiting class for 2026, are reportedly closing in on landing a commitment from one of the classes top cornerbacks.
Camdin Portis, a six foot, 165 lb. corner from Charlotte, North Carolina, is the 18th ranked player at his position in the 2026 class, and according to Steve Wiltfong of On3, is trending in the direction of the Hurricanes.
As of now, Miami holds just two commitments for the 2026 class, and is ranked 25th in the nation. The Hurricanes landed a commitment from linebacker Jordan Campbell back in November of 2023 as well as 4-star quarterback Dereon Coleman in July of this year.
Portis is the son of former Hurricanes running back Clinton Portis who suited up in the Green and Orange from 1999 to 2001, finishing his career with just over 2,500 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. The Miami legend was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft where the Broncos made him the 51st overall pick.
Portis put together a memorable NFL career, rushing for just under 10,000 yards in nine seasons and earning a Second Team All-Pro nod in 2008 as well as making two Pro Bowls.
Camdin, who is currently a junior at Myers Park High School in North Carolina, is a two-sport athlete who also excels in track. He has shown flashes of incredible speed, as well as the ability to effectively break up passes and clog throwing lanes. In his sophomore season, the speedy cornerback finished with 18 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.
His sophomore year highlights can be found here.