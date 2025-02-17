Miami's Kai Trump Joins Tiger Woods at Genesis Invitation
Rising golf sensation Kai Trump made headlines this past weekend as she joined Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational for a special TaylorMade promotion. Woods, sporting his iconic Sunday Red, partnered with Kai to highlight the brand, emphasizing her growing presence in the golf world. The collaboration further solidified Kai’s rapid rise in the sport and her influence as a social media star.
Before the TaylorMade event, Kai took to the course on Wednesday, playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the Genesis Invitational Pro-Am. Despite challenging weather conditions, she delivered pin-seeking shots, proving her talent and composure under pressure. Her performance drew comparisons to Charlie Woods, further fueling excitement about her future in golf.
Kai Trump has officially committed to play for the University of Miami golf team, bringing both elite talent and a strong social media following to the Hurricanes. Her grandfather, President Donald Trump, has praised her natural ability, stating, “She has the best natural swing I’ve ever seen.”
With Tiger Woods' endorsement, an impressive skill set, and a growing fan base, Kai Trump is poised to make a significant impact at Miami and beyond. Expect to hear much more about her as she continues to rise in the golf world.
