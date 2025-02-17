All Hurricanes

Miami's Kai Trump Joins Tiger Woods at Genesis Invitation

Miami freshman sensation Kai Trump was side by side with an all-time great Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitation.

Kai Trump, Benjamin golfer and granddaughter of President-elect Donald Trump, drives the ball on Hole 11 of the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 12, 2024.
Kai Trump, Benjamin golfer and granddaughter of President-elect Donald Trump, drives the ball on Hole 11 of the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 12, 2024.

Rising golf sensation Kai Trump made headlines this past weekend as she joined Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational for a special TaylorMade promotion. Woods, sporting his iconic Sunday Red, partnered with Kai to highlight the brand, emphasizing her growing presence in the golf world. The collaboration further solidified Kai’s rapid rise in the sport and her influence as a social media star.

Before the TaylorMade event, Kai took to the course on Wednesday, playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the Genesis Invitational Pro-Am. Despite challenging weather conditions, she delivered pin-seeking shots, proving her talent and composure under pressure. Her performance drew comparisons to Charlie Woods, further fueling excitement about her future in golf.

Kai Trump has officially committed to play for the University of Miami golf team, bringing both elite talent and a strong social media following to the Hurricanes. Her grandfather, President Donald Trump, has praised her natural ability, stating, “She has the best natural swing I’ve ever seen.”

With Tiger Woods' endorsement, an impressive skill set, and a growing fan base, Kai Trump is poised to make a significant impact at Miami and beyond. Expect to hear much more about her as she continues to rise in the golf world.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

