No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Duke
No. 5 Miami will still have some challenges going into this game they still have a major injury out with Damari Brown.
He has been out since the first game of the season. With a secondary that has struggled to get things done this season, he was a bright spot for the first snaps of the season.
The rest of the roster will consistently be the same. Damien Martinez has started to find his way back to the top of the depth chart as he has started to find his feet in the offensive scheme. The two-back dynamic will be key for this game as Duke has a strong secondary that could cause Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cam Ward to now have another explosive game.
QUARTERBACK
1. Cameron Ward
2. Reese Poffenbarger
3. Emory Williams (redshirt)
RUNNING BACK
1. Mark Fletcher Jr.
2. Damien Martinez
3. Ajay Allen
WIDE RECEIVER
WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
TIGHT END
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Cam McCormick
3. Elija Lofton
OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)
Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Jalen Rivers
Left Guard: Jalen Rivers, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive End:Rueben Bain Jr., Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy
Defensive Tackle: Akheem Mesidor, C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow, Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant, Akheem Mesidor
LINEBACKER
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)
Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, Jadais Richard or Robby Washington
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford
Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard