All Hurricanes

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Duke

Another home game for the Hurricanes as they now prepare to take on the Manny Diaz-led Duke team.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football against the Florida State Seminoles during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 5 Miami will still have some challenges going into this game they still have a major injury out with Damari Brown.

He has been out since the first game of the season. With a secondary that has struggled to get things done this season, he was a bright spot for the first snaps of the season.

The rest of the roster will consistently be the same. Damien Martinez has started to find his way back to the top of the depth chart as he has started to find his feet in the offensive scheme. The two-back dynamic will be key for this game as Duke has a strong secondary that could cause Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cam Ward to now have another explosive game.

QUARTERBACK

1. Cameron Ward

2. Reese Poffenbarger

3. Emory Williams (redshirt)

RUNNING BACK

1. Mark Fletcher Jr.

2. Damien Martinez

3. Ajay Allen

WIDE RECEIVER

WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader

WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr

WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

TIGHT END

1. Elijah Arroyo

2. Cam McCormick

3. Elija Lofton

OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)

Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Jalen Rivers

Left Guard: Jalen Rivers, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler

Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive End:Rueben Bain Jr., Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy

Defensive Tackle: Akheem Mesidor, C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton

Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow, Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook

Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant, Akheem Mesidor

LINEBACKER

Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt

Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre

SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)

Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, Jadais Richard or Robby Washington

Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams

Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford

Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE