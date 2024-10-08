Cam Ward, Other Hurricanes Lauded with Awards Following California Comeback; First Alert: October 8, 2024
Yet again, several Miami players got showcased in Monday's weekly awards dump.
Cam Ward was yet again named the ACC quarterback of the week while simultaneously being the highest graded quarterback in week six, according to Pro Football Focus. Ward wasn't the only 'Cane to get some shine this week, though.
Additionally, cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. was one of PFF's highest graded corners in week six. Porter allowed zero catches on four times targeted and received a 79.8 zone coverage grade for his efforts against Cal.
The 25-point comeback against Cal was the second largest in school history and currently sits as the largest in the FBS this season.
Hurricanes Results:
There were no athletic events on October 6.
Hurricanes Schedule
Football: Bye Week, Next game October 19 vs. Louisville.
- The University of Miami athletics is taking the time to raise breast cancer awareness during the month of October.
