Once Again, Cam Ward Is Named ACC Quarterback Of The Week
For the third time this year and in back-to-back weeks, Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward was selected as the ACC Quarterback of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
He was was previously awarded ACC Quarterback of the Week on Sept. 3 and Sept. 23.
Ward continued his historic start to his Miami career, guiding the Hurricanes to a 38-34 comeback win over Virginia Tech in their ACC opener. He is also the first ACC quarterback with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in each of their first five games of the season since Miami joined the league ahead of the 2004 campaign.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns while adding 57 yards and a score on the ground Friday evening. He led Miami to touchdowns on its final three drives, as the Hurricanes overcame a 10-point deficit in the victory.
No. 8 Miami will now travel to face new ACC member Cal on Oct. 5, which marks the first meeting between the two sides since 1990. Kickoff is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN.