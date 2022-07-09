Miami 2023 Recruiting Tracker: Miami Still in the Mix for Former Pledge Andy Jean

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class.

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, recruiting is taking center stage from coast to coast. For Mario Cristobal and his new staff at Miami, things are expected to be quite busy in Coral Gables relative to the top talent expected to travel to campus.

In the class of 2023 and beyond, UM's recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Hurricanes are in the mix for some of the top names around the country. As the talent descends upon south Florida, drops top schools, commitment dates and more, this recruiting tracker will serve as a one-stop-shop for Canes fans looking for the very latest.

JULY 9, 5:00 PM UPDATE

A former Miami football commitment still has the Canes in it.

Andy Jean, the electric Miami (Fla.) Northwestern wide receiver recruit, announced a top five on Saturday via social media to commemorate his birthday.

In addition to The U, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M made the cut for Jean, who de-committed from Miami on March 30. Since that point, however, the rising-senior recruit has taken at least three more visits to UM, including one for camp in June.

Florida received the last official visit from the Miami native the weekend of June 24. As a junior in 2021, Jean led the Bulls with more than 700 receiving yards and eight touchdowns to his name. He also excels as a sprinter on the varsity track and field circuit.

JULY 8, 4:40 PM UPDATE

The Miami Hurricanes are building a strong recruiting class and it could take another step forward with the following elite prospect including them in his final seven:

Sam M'Pemba is a naturally gifted edge rusher with the ability to bull over an opponent or go right by him with a speed rush move. Even a tackle like Miami commitment Francis Mauigoa , one of the best players in the country, sometimes loses reps to M'Pemba when he comes after the quarterback during an IMG Academy practice.

The three programs that have been considered the most likely landing spots (no order) have been Georgia, Miami and Notre Dame, but there's a long way to go with this young pass rusher's recruitment. He still has official visits to take. In fact, he has only one official visit set for the upcoming season, and that's to Notre Dame on Nov. 5 when Clemson goes to South Bend, Ind.

Miami needs pass rushers so M'Pemba is going to continue to be a priority for the Miami coaching staff.

JULY 3, 11:10 AM UPDATE

One of the Miami Hurricanes top standards is producing talented defensive lineman. Still, recruiting is the lifeblood of that production. With Columbus (Ga.) Carver defensive lineman Darron Reed, there's a plenty to work with for the lucky college football coaching staff that signs him. His following tweet gives the exact time he will be announcing his college decision.

He's been coveted by numerous schools, with official visits to Clemson (June 3), LSU (June 10), Miami (June 17), Auburn (June 21), and OSU (June 24).

Reed is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds. He is projected to play defensive end by some, while others believe he will be a defensive tackle. Perhaps he ends up playing both at the college level.

Here's the list of commitment dates involving the University of Miami top targets .

JULY 1, 4:15 PM UPDATE

The Canes have found themselves in the top seven for elite Katy (Texas) Paetow 2023 defensive lineman David Hicks Jr., he announced on Friday afternoon.

Hicks, the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country per the On3 Sports consensus, recently took an official visit to Miami in early June and also paid Coral Gables an unofficial visit during spring ball.

UM will be a team to watch down the stretch given Hicks' recent spike in interest, and it's worth noting that his ties to head coach Mario Cristobal date back to Hicks' offer from Oregon in July 2021.

JUNE 26, 8:30 AM UPDATE

The Miami Hurricanes’ hosted top safety Jayden Bonsu for an official visit this past June 3. He’s been a top target for the Hurricanes since being offered by Head Coach Mario Cristobal on Jan. 3, 2022. The Hurricanes are not alone.

The Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep talent is one of the top players at his position nationally, and his offer list backs it up.

Besides the Miami offer, Clemson, Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas and Southern Cal are just some of the other programs that want this young man on their respective college football rosters. He’s now narrowing down his list and is close to making a final college decision.

The 6’2”, 205-pound talent has also taken official visits to Michigan State (June 10) and Ohio State (June 17). He has no other official visits set as of today.

Bonsu recorded 62 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions during his junior season.

JUNE 19, 6:20 PM UPDATE:

The Hurricanes remain in the hunt for one of the best prospects from the state of Florida. From the Panhandle of Florida, Daquayvious Sorey announced his final four schools:

Sorey originally made a pledge to the Georgia Bulldogs, but decided to reopen his recruitment on Feb. 10. Since that time, Sorey has been coveted by several programs, Miami included, which offered Sorey on Jan. 25.

Beyond his top four programs listed above, Sorey’s offer list includes programs such as Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Kentucky and Colorado among others.

His overall skills make him a potential offensive or defensive college player. While playing for 24K 7v7 earlier this year, he was a standout as a middle linebacker and as a receiver. He has a chiseled frame and still plenty of room to grow at 6’2” and 195 pounds.

JUNE 16, 6:30 AM UPDATE:

Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are in the midst of a critical juncture with the recruiting calendar. Top prospects are coming to Coral Gables for official visits, and some like top Hurricanes' target Jaxon Howard, are closing in on their decisions as well.

Howard is from Minneapolis (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper. For his first official visit, he certainly did not travel far. Minnesota (June 10) hosted Howard already. His other three official visits are to MIchigan (June 17), LSU (June 21) and Miami (June 24).

Also important to note, Howard already visited Miami unofficially in April. Getting him back on the Miami campus for a second time certainly increases the odds of him picking the Hurricanes on July 1.

Howard’s talents could lead him to play tight end or defensive end, with Miami more likely to play him on defense in college. Athleticially, the talented 6’4”, 250-pound prospect has the strength and natural burst to play on either side of the football in college.

Howard is the son of defensive lineman Willie Howard, the former Stanford Cardinal that was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round, with the 57th overall pick, of the 2001 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL in 2001 and 2002.

JUNE 15, 9:00 pm UPDATE:

One of the most highly-coveted recruits in Florida and the country is South Florida's own, Brandon Inniss. The 6'0", 197-pound wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage has already committed once to Oklahoma, then backed off that commitment once now Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley left Norman for Los Angeles.

With his recruitment still in full swing, Inniss is finally starting to narrow down his list of schools. He just dropped his top six programs, and the Canes made the cut.

It's interesting that Miami is the only in-state program to make the list for Inniss. He's been to visit Miami several times over the past few years and Inniss is still a priority for the Hurricanes.

As for official visits, Inniss already went to Alabama (June 3). He has his Ohio State (June 17) official visit set and still the potential for three more. Inniss has not yet made his college announcement date known.

JUNE 14, 7:20 pm UPDATE:

A top target on the offensive side of the ball for Miami, Edison (Fla.) wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph just backed off of his commitment to Clemson.

It is worth noting that Joseph was on campus with the Hurricanes over the weekend, competing in UM's 7-on-7 tournament with coaches watching and evaluating the prospects in attendance. Joseph was pursued by Mario Cristobal and his staff at Oregon and they will certainly push to keep the SoFlo talent home, now steering the ship at Miami.

Standing at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Joseph has emerged as one of the nation's top playmakers in the class of 2022 as a junior, averaging 19.2 yards per catch with five receiving touchdowns while returning a kickoff and two punts for touchdowns on special teams. He scored 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.

This will be a recruitment to watch moving forward now that Joseph is back on the recruiting market.

JUNE 14, 10:15 am UPDATE:

One of Miami's top weekend official visitors is hinting at big news in his recruitment.

Jackson Carver, the Connecticut prep tight end who took a return trip to Coral Gables this weekend, is ready to drop public news at 1:00 pm ET Tuesday.

"The coaching staff treated my family and I like their family, and I really feel comfortable with them," he told All Hurricanes on Monday.

A tight end talent who has more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, he has yet to take additional official visits although a trip to Iowa is on the books for next weekend. LSU, Alabama and others are also in the mix at this time.

Stay tuned.

JUNE 13, 12:00 pm UPDATE:

One of Miami's top overall targets has trimmed his list and the Canes made the cut.

Olaus Alinen, originally from Finland but playing prep ball in Connecticut at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, had a top four of Miami, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State he released back in April. On Monday afternoon, he amended the list to add the Oregon Ducks to the contending programs.

Alinen also added plans to take an official visit to Eugene from June 21 through June 23. He kicked off the official visit slate at Miami on June 3, then saw Alabama this past weekend. He has plans to get to national champion Georgia this coming weekend.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound prospect reportedly stayed in Miami for a few days beyond his official visit last weekend, as the Alinen family was able to take in more of the metro area.

JUNE 6, 5:45 pm UPDATE:

One of the primary objectives for the Miami Football coaching staff is to build back a higher overall level of talent on defense. That’s especially true at safety where the Hurricanes will lose Al Blades, Jr. after the 2022 college football season. A long-term replacement has placed the Hurricanes in his final four schools:

Joenel Aguero's visit schedule is impressive in terms of tradition and national scope, with Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Miami all having been at the pinnacle of college football in the past two decades. Aguero’s late July commitment date is also something that’s common for recruits that are now taking multiple June official visits, just like him.

Most recruits want to get their recruitments out of the way prior to playing their senior high school seasons. That stated, Aguero’s Twitter profile has multiple posts about Miami in recent months, just like the following one:

He would be a great pickup for the Hurricanes at a position of need, and it would also be great to see Miami land a big-time recruit that so many programs covet.

Miami has to keep local talent home, that much has been made clear by Mario Cristobal since he took over.

One step towards doing so with one of the best in south Florida went public on Sunday as Hykeem Williams announced his top six programs. Along with the Hurricanes, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Pitt and Florida State made the cut.

The Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan star wide receiver has been on campus several times since the staff turnover in Coral Gables.

“They are changing the culture fasho around there and that’s the home team, so you gotta love the home team,” Williams told On3.

Williams has official visits to Georgia and Pitt set for the month of June, thus far.

One of the top prospects in the country -- regardless of position -- is Francis Mauigoa. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star has a long list of offers, but the list is set to be trimmed this weekend.

Hurricanes fans should breath easy on this one, as the massive offensive lineman recently told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. that The U will make the cut when the time comes. Mauigoa confirmed plans to make his move on Saturday.

"The Miami staff recruited me when they were at Oregon, so I'm familiar with coach (Joe) Salave'a, he's Polynesian and one of my uncles," Mauigoa said. "Then coach Cristobal and (Alex) Mirabal, those are two offensive line coaches. When the head coach coaches the offensive line, that's something different.

"That's a whole other level for the O-linemen."

In the SI exclusive, Mauigoa also mentioned Alabama and USC as two programs also set to make the cut. He recently visited Tennessee and admitted recruits pledged to the Vols and Florida Gators are heavy on his trail, too.

Mauigoa could make a verbal commitment as early as the summer months, he recently added.

