2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas A&M

The Miami Hurricanes have historically recruited its home area of Miami-Dade County well, and that’s been a priority for head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff since he took over the program in December of 2021.

The Canes had reason to do so. The fertile recruiting grounds of the greater Miami-Dade area have continued to produce top talent, and this page will cover those top football prospects across the board.

The Canes locked up top 2023 recruits from Miami-Dade like Rueben Bain, Robby Washington, Bobby Washington and Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph. Look for the Hurricanes to continue the trend of recruiting Miami area high schools with the class of 2024. The number of talented programs to recruit from will continue to be extensive.

From Miami Public School programs such as but not limited to Northwestern, Central, Booker T. Washington, Carol City, Edison, Killian, Jackson, Norland, Palmetto, and Miami High, to private schools like Columbus, Champagnat Catholic, Monsignor Pace, Belen Jesuit, Gulliver Prep and more, this page will continually add information about top prep football prospects within Dade County.

discussion points will include seven-on-seven news, scholarship offers, unofficial and official visits, decommitments, and all the happenings around Miami-Dade high school football scene.

Yulkeith Brown spent two seasons in College Station, Texas representing the Texas A&M Aggies.

Now, he’s decided to transfer to the Tulane Green Wave. Brown was a four-star recruit by 247 Sports coming out of Miami (Fla.) Central, and was a part of the Rockets’ 2019 and 2020 state championship teams.

Brown did not get the ball much for the Aggies during his two seasons in the SEC. He carried twice for 52 yards in 2021, and then he caught six passes for 112 yards and one score during the 2022 season.

Brown could end up playing running back and/or wide receiver for the Green Wave, and he’s certainly capable as a return man as well. He was one of Florida’s fastest prep players while with the Rockets.

Brown will have two years of eligibility to utilize with Tulane.

JANUARY 15

One of the most unique 2024 Miami-Dade prospects would be Earl Kulp. He’s the traditional long and lean skill player that has come out of the Miami Public League for decades, but where does Kulp best project at the college football FBS level?

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Kulp has played cornerback for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas, and then transferred to Miami (Fla.) Central for this past season and played cornerback as well.

For his size, Kulp has shown the ability to change direction well, and he’s also possessed the long arms that aided him to swat away passes. Now, how big does Kulp ultimately become? He's shown physicality already, as this video showed:

The answer to that question may take a while to come to a conclusion, but it also means he could start out at cornerback at the college level and still eventually play at least some safety in time. That potential versatility could make Kulp an even more valuable recruit than he already has become.

Kulp earned offers from several programs to date, including Miami, Michigan, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Colorado, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Ole Miss among others.

One could argue that Kulp is even the most compelling of the 2024 defensive backs from Miami-Dade. Going to be fun to see how his recruitment unfolds this year.

