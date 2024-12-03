4-Star Hurricanes Commit Flips to Oregon
The Hurricanes 2025 recruiting class took another his this week as 4-Star linebacker Gavin Nix announced his flip from Miami to Oregon, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
He had been committed to the Hurricanes since July of this year, and now joins a Ducks class that is ranked by 247Sports as No. 7 in the nation.
Despite standing at just 6-foot, 225 lbs., Nix plays a physical brand of linebacker and is a constant threat to opposing offenses. He has a nose for the ball, finding himself involved in almost every play on defense, and is also exceptional in coverage, displaying an extremely high IQ at times.
Hailing from IMG Academy, Nix faced elite competition in high school and looks to translate to an instant impact type of player, so this could be a major blow to the Hurricanes. He is ranked as the No. 22 linebacker in the nation and the No. 27 player in the state of Florida.
Miami holds a commitment from just one other linebacker in the 2025 class currently, hometown prospect Ezekiel Marcelin from Miami Central High School. If the Hurricanes wish to build depth at linebacker for the future, Mario Cristobal and his staff will need to work to either flip a player from another school or turn to the transfer portal.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
Stay locked in to Miami on SI for all things Hurricanes, and check out the Miami Football recruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class and more.