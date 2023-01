Hurricanes 2025 Recruiting Tracker: Canes Confirm Offer to Return Visitor Jaime Ffrench

To win big in college football today, a college football staff must continually recruit top talent. That includes making overtures to underclassmen, a trend happening across top programs coast to coast.

Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are actively recruiting prospects across the country from the class of 2025, even.

One of the biggest areas of importance is recruiting south Florida much better than the previous Miami staffs, but Cristobal and his staff are also recruiting selectively throughout Florida and with specific top-notch prospects across the United States.

Jan 26

Jaime Ffrench is one of the key names to know in the class of 2025, not just relative to Miami, but throughout the state of Florida and well beyond.

The sophomore already boasts two dozen offers and Miami was on board via the previous coaching staff. Mario Cristobal made sure Ffrench new his staff was in on offering as well while Ffrench and his Burch Sports Performance 7-on-7 teammates visited The U over the weekend.

"It was great, really enjoyed it," Ffrench told All Hurricanes. "It’s my third time visiting. They're real heavy on me and they love my style of play. They talked about the legacy of The U, I definitely can tell they have pride behind their name.

"Also they wanted me to know they're coming for me."

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Ffrench, who preps at Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin, expects Miami to be a player in his recruitment for the long haul. After posting 44 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in the fall, the offer list has ballooned with the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Missouri and UCF recently extending.

DEC 23

The 2023 recruiting class is all but wrapped up for Mario Cristobal and his Miami Hurricanes. That does not mean that recruiting goes into a true Christmas holiday.

Today’s major college football programs are either in contact with prep players and coaches, or the coaches for those teams are at least coming up with new and creative ideas to attract the attention of the next group of talented recruits.

Fortunately for Miami, some of the best prospects in the country are in the greater Miami to Fort Lauderdale area. The following three prospects from the class of 2025 are all likely to end up with UM offers, and each of them plays in the front seven for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard.

Edge defenders Armondo Allen and Tarrell Green, plus defensive tackle Anthony Smith, make up one of the best young trios in the country. Their physical maturity can leave people to believe they are older than they’ve become.

All of them are Miami targets and Allen and Smith already hold UM offers. Remember these three young men. Likely to be on the Miami radar until each of them signs a letter of intent in a couple of years. Additionally, Dillard is the same high school as Miami signees Chris Johnson and Antione Jackson.

AUGUST 25, 12:00 pm UPDATE:

Class of 2025 quarterback Colin Hurley released his top 12 schools via Instagram this week and the Miami Hurricanes are still in the running for the young gunslinger. Hurley plays for Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., and was named the Class 2A Player of the Year last season as a freshman.

In his first high school season, Hurley posted 2,146 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air to lead Trinity Christian to a State Championship. Already 6-foot and 215 pounds going into his sophomore season, he’s ranked as a consensus top 100 overall ’25 prospect. The Hurricanes have a strong 2023 QB class, but it’s never too early to secure the field general of the future and Hurley looks as promising as any passer his age.

Coach Mario Cristobal and the Canes will have their work cut out for them in this recruiting battle though, as Hurley’s also named in-state rivals Florida and Florida State in his final dozen. This could end up being another contest for state supremacy on the recruiting trail when he narrows down the list further.

JUNE 15, 10:00 am UPDATE:

A legacy Miami Hurricanes recruit will be on campus on Wednesday.

Sinorice Moss Jr., yes the son of the former Miami and NFL wide receiver and return man, is set to compete for Mario Cristobal and company at a prospect camp. The class of 2025 prospect is just a rising-sophomore running back at Davie (Fla.) Western High School.

Moss just picked up his first scholarship offer, also from a local program in Florida Memorial University, though he is expected to develop into an FBS recruit over the next three years.

On his Twitter bio, he already appears bigger than his father, listing himself at 5-foot-9, 193 pounds. Moss recently saw the Hurricanes in action at UM's spring game, where he got some time with running backs coach Kevin Smith in the process.

Moss Sr., younger brother of Miami legend Santana Moss, was a second-round NFL Draft pick of the New York Giants after caching 68 passes for 1,106 yards and nine touchdowns as a Hurricane. He was also a return specialist in college and in the league.

