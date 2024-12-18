Canes Quarterback Commit Dominates in Georgia State Championship
Miami Hurricanes quarterback signee Luke Nickel helped guide the Milton Eagles of Alpharetta, Georgia to their best season in school history this year, and capped off an incredible four-year career with a victory in the state championship against the Langston Hughes Panthers from Fairburn, Georgia on Tuesday night.
The 4-Star signal caller threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns, all while completing 95 percent of his passes. This regular season alone, Nickel threw for a whopping 3,335 yards and forty touchdowns with over 60 percent completion and just seven interceptions.
Tuesday night's victory marked the 25th straight win for Milton, all of which came while Nickel was at the helm of the offense. Serving as the starting quarterback for three seasons, the 6-foot-2, 215 lb. signal caller compiled just under 10,000 passing yards with 103 touchdowns and just twenty interceptions.
He committed to Miami in August of 2023, and remained locked in with the Hurricanes for nearly the entirety of his recruitment before eventually signing as soon as he was able to on December 4, 2024.
As of now, the Canes have somewhat limited options at the quarterback position for 2025. With the departure of Cam Ward to the NFL and his backup Reese Poffenbarger to the transfer portal, Miami is left with sophomore Emory Williams as the only signal caller with any experience on the roster.
Upon Nickel's arrival in Coral Gables, he will instantly be one of the most talented options available, and could potentially push for the starting job. The talented Georgia product could become Miami's first true freshman starter to open the season since Brad Kaaya in 2014.